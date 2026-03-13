Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised PM Modi's leadership for inspiring development, as they inaugurated projects worth Rs 19,480 crore. Sarma highlighted Modi's vision, while the PM launched new trains and criticized the Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring the people of Assam to pursue their development goals, saying that the PM's leadership has transformed dreams into tangible achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with CM Sarma, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several development projects worth around Rs 19,480 crore in the poll-bound state.

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Speaking at an event in Guwahati, Sarma said, "PM Modi has given us the strength to dream, and with his blessings, we have started dreaming, taken the dream to the level of resolve, and from resolve, we are now beginning to achieve success today. On behalf of our people of Assam, I thank PM Modi." He emphasised the symbolic significance of the letter 'A' for Assam, adding that everyone will fulfil the dream you have for the state.

'A for Assam is an Ideal'

"When you say A for Assam, we feel immense pride, and A for Assam is not just a speech for us--it is an ideal for the people of Assam today, it is a goal for us, and we will work towards this ideal and goal, labor to realize it, and together, everyone will fulfill the dream you have for Assam. That is our goal," he added.

PM Modi Launches New Train Services, Development Projects

Earlier today, the Prime Minister unveiled various development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore and flagged off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam's Kokrajhar and the North-East region. The three trains are the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express and the Narangi-Agartala Express. He addressed the gathering in Kokrajhar via video conference from Guwahati.

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Making 'False Promises'

Launching a strong attack on the Congress in poll-bound Assam, PM Modi accused it of creating divisions among different communities for its own benefit and termed it "a shop of false promises." He alleged that Congress kept many generations of Bodoland entangled in false dreams.

"When you ousted the Congress from both the country and Assam and gave the BJP-NDA an opportunity, we began our efforts with sincerity. While the Congress sowed discord among various communities for the sake of its own self-serving politics, the BJP worked towards establishing lasting peace. It was with this very mindset that the Bodo Peace Accord was signed. For the first time, this accord brought together all the major organisations and groups," he said.

"The Congress is a shop of false promises--and along with every false promise, it offers four 'super-lies' as a bonus gift. This is because the Congress has absolutely no intention of ever fulfilling those promises," PM Modi added. (ANI)