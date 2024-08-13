Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samajwadi Party leader arrested for attempting to rape minor, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

    The police have filed a case against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

    Samajwadi Party leader arrested for attempting to rape minor, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    In a shocking development, Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav was on Monday (August 12) arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl. The arrest followed a distress call received by the Uttar Pradesh police's 112 helpline at approximately 1:30 am. Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand reported that the call led officers to Yadav's residence, where they found the teenager in distress and Yadav in an "objectionable" condition.

    The girl alleged that her paternal aunt had taken her to Yadav's home under the pretense of providing job opportunities, where the assault attempt took place.

    Maldives hands over 28 islands to India: What prompted Mohamed Muizzu's shift?

    The police have filed a case against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

    Yadav has dismissed the allegations as part of a "capitalist conspiracy," insisting that the victim's denial of the accusations will be substantiated by a medical examination. He vowed to fight against what he claims is an injustice.

    Following the arrest, the Samajwadi Party distanced itself from Yadav. Kannauj District President Kaleem Khan clarified, "Nawab Singh Yadav is not affiliated with the Samajwadi Party. Despite attempts to link him with us, he has been engaged in anti-party activities and has no current association with our organization."

    In response, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi slammed the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of protecting its members despite serious allegations. "Nawab Singh Yadav is not just any SP leader; he has been a representative of MP Dimple Yadav. Under the SP's policy of covering up such crimes, this is a continuation of their problematic history," Tripathi said.

    Students, officials and citizens nationwide join hands in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge (WATCH)

    Yadav has a troubling history with as many as 16 cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder and several under the Goonda Act at the Kannauj City Police Station and Tirwa Police Station.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid at residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid at residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly in Kochi

    Maldives hands over 28 islands to India: What prompted Mohamed Muizzu's shift? AJR

    Maldives hands over 28 islands to India: What prompted Mohamed Muizzu's shift?

    Mass irregular appointments exposed in Kerala Medical Services Corporation anr

    Mass irregular appointments exposed in Kerala Medical Services Corporation

    Students officials and citizens nationwide join hands in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge (WATCH) AJR

    Students, officials and citizens nationwide join hands in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge (WATCH)

    Karnataka government clarifies misconceptions about implementing 14 hour workday for tech employees vkp

    ‘Not feasible’: Karnataka govt clarifies misconceptions about 14-hour workday for IT employees

    Recent Stories

    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH] RKK

    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH]

    Munawar Faruqui accused of hurting Konkani community's sentiments; issues apology [WATCH] ATG

    Munawar Faruqui accused of hurting Konkani community's sentiments; issues apology [WATCH]

    I-Day 2024: Historical places significant to freedom movement in India anr

    I-Day 2024: Historical places significant to freedom movement in India

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid at residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid at residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly in Kochi

    Independence Day 2024: 7 top patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day with pride ATG

    Independence Day 2024: 7 top patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day with pride

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon