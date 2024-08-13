Samajwadi Party leader arrested for attempting to rape minor, SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

The police have filed a case against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

In a shocking development, Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav was on Monday (August 12) arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl. The arrest followed a distress call received by the Uttar Pradesh police's 112 helpline at approximately 1:30 am. Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand reported that the call led officers to Yadav's residence, where they found the teenager in distress and Yadav in an "objectionable" condition.

The girl alleged that her paternal aunt had taken her to Yadav's home under the pretense of providing job opportunities, where the assault attempt took place.

Maldives hands over 28 islands to India: What prompted Mohamed Muizzu's shift?

The police have filed a case against Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Yadav has dismissed the allegations as part of a "capitalist conspiracy," insisting that the victim's denial of the accusations will be substantiated by a medical examination. He vowed to fight against what he claims is an injustice.

Following the arrest, the Samajwadi Party distanced itself from Yadav. Kannauj District President Kaleem Khan clarified, "Nawab Singh Yadav is not affiliated with the Samajwadi Party. Despite attempts to link him with us, he has been engaged in anti-party activities and has no current association with our organization."

In response, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi slammed the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of protecting its members despite serious allegations. "Nawab Singh Yadav is not just any SP leader; he has been a representative of MP Dimple Yadav. Under the SP's policy of covering up such crimes, this is a continuation of their problematic history," Tripathi said.

Students, officials and citizens nationwide join hands in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge (WATCH)

Yadav has a troubling history with as many as 16 cases registered against him, including charges of attempted murder and several under the Goonda Act at the Kannauj City Police Station and Tirwa Police Station.

Latest Videos