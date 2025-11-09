A 40-year-old Jaipur technician was allegedly killed by his wife during a domestic dispute. The woman reportedly struck him repeatedly with a grinding stone and metal pestle, causing fatal head injuries.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A 40-year-old man was reportedly killed by his wife during a heated argument at their residence in the Pratap Nagar neighborhood. Authorities stated that the woman attacked her husband multiple times on the head using a grinding stone and a metal pestle, resulting in his immediate death. The accused has been identified as Soni Prajapat (32), originally from Uttar Pradesh, and the deceased as Gaurav Kumar Singhal (40), who lived in Sector-19 Pratap Nagar. The couple had been wed for approximately four years and had been residing in Jaipur throughout this period. A complaint has been registered against Soni by Singhal's brother, according to police reports.

What Happened?

According to reports, the deceased was employed as a technician. He got into an altercation with his spouse at around 3 pm. The dispute intensified when Soni went into the kitchen, retrieved a grinding stone, and started hitting her husband with it. Singhal fell down due to serious head wounds and was losing blood heavily. People living nearby, who heard the woman shouting, hurried to the residence and transported the wounded man to Jaipuria Hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead upon arrival.