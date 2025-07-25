At least four students were killed and several others were injured after the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Budania and the District Collector rushed to the site following the incident.

SP Amit Kumar said in a statement, "3-4 students died as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed. Many students were injured."

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot, Others Express Grief

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident. The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured students receive proper treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "The tragic accident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children."

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble souls and give strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot wrote, “In Manoharthana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident.

"The tragic incident of the school roof collapsing in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. I offer my humble tribute to the children who lost their lives in this accident. Necessary instructions have been given to the authorities for the proper treatment of the injured children," Bairwa wrote on X.

He added, "I pray to God to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls, strength to the families to bear this unbearable pain, and a speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariywas, reacting to the incident on X, wrote, “The collapse of the roof of a government school in Jhalawar district, resulting in the death of 5 children and injuries to more than 30, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pray to God that this accident causes minimal loss of life and that the injured recover quickly. In this hour of crisis, we all stand with the affected families.”

(With inputs from ANI)