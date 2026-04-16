Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma lauded the state police as a 'shield' at the 77th Rajasthan Police Day. He paid homage to fallen personnel, thanking the force for their unwavering dedication, courage, and public service in all situations.

CM Pays Tribute to Police Force's Dedication

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday paid tribute to the Rajasthan police at the 77th Rajasthan Police Day ceremony at the Police Academy parade ground, saying that they stand as a shield in every situation with complete dedication and courage. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also paid homage to all the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and expressed gratitude to the State police for their unwavering public service.

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"The Rajasthan Police was formed after independence with the unification of police forces from various princely states. Throughout this glorious journey, the Rajasthan Police has set an unparalleled example of courage, dedication, and sacrifice. On this auspicious occasion, I pay my respectful homage to all the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, making the supreme sacrifice for the safety of the people of the state. Your sacrifice is immortal. I also thank every officer and soldier of the Rajasthan Police for their tireless hard work, discipline, and spirit of public service," he said.

"Whether it is the scorching heat, or the biting cold, festivals like Holi and Diwali, or the midst of a disaster, our police personnel stand as a shield in every situation, safeguarding the residents of the state," he added.

DGP Highlights Efforts Against Organised Crime

Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Sharma emphasised that the Rajasthan Police has been putting efforts since 1948 to curb organised criminals, smuggling, land mafia, cybercrime and crimes against women and children. "Today is a historic day for the Rajasthan Police Force, on this day in 1948, the Rajasthan Police was unified through the Rajasthan Police Unification Ordinance. Since 1948, with a police force of 20,000, we have consistently made successful efforts to support the state's development, maintain peace and tranquillity. Rajasthan Police has taken effective action to curb organised criminals, smuggling, land mafia, cybercrime and crimes against women and children," he said.

Parade Participants

Rajasthan Police Academy, the 4th and 5th battalions of the RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary), the Nirbhaya Squad of the Commissionerate of Jaipur, traffic personnel, the Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion, the SDRF, the GRP, the MBC Khairwada, the ERT, and the mounted force participated in the ceremony. (ANI)