Rajasthan mass murder: 6-month-old among 4 of family killed, set on fire; relative arrested

The victims have been identified by the police as Poonaram, his wife Bhanwari, their daughter-in-law Dhapu, and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Witnesses revealed that Poonaram's son had left for work at a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night.

A horrifying incident unfolded in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as a family of four, including a six-month-old girl, was brutally murdered on Tuesday night. The perpetrators set their bodies on fire, and the shocking incident was discovered when locals noticed smoke emanating from their home and promptly alerted the police.

Authorities have initiated a probe into the matter, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Preliminary investigations conducted by Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav suggest the possibility of a family dispute. Police teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate the case, with the assistance of a dog squad and a forensic team to gather crucial evidence.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from various quarters, with leaders from the BJP urging the Congress-led government to step down.

Expressing his deep sadness over the incident, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the rise in fearlessness among criminals in the state over the past four and a half years. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and emphasized the importance of ensuring that the perpetrators face severe punishment.

The incident has amplified concerns about law and order in the state, with demands for swift action and justice resonating among political leaders. The gravity of the situation has led to intensified calls for accountability and decisive measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.