Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan mass murder: 6-month-old among 4 of family killed, set on fire; relative arrested

    The victims have been identified by the police as Poonaram, his wife Bhanwari, their daughter-in-law Dhapu, and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Witnesses revealed that Poonaram's son had left for work at a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night.

    Rajasthan mass murder: 6-month-old among 4 of family killed, set on fire; relative arrested AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    A horrifying incident unfolded in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, as a family of four, including a six-month-old girl, was brutally murdered on Tuesday night. The perpetrators set their bodies on fire, and the shocking incident was discovered when locals noticed smoke emanating from their home and promptly alerted the police.

    Authorities have initiated a probe into the matter, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Ease in COVID-19 norms: Centre lifts random RT-PCR testing for international passengers

    The victims have been identified by the police as Poonaram, his wife Bhanwari, their daughter-in-law Dhapu, and her six-month-old daughter Manisha. Witnesses revealed that Poonaram's son had left for work at a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night.

    Preliminary investigations conducted by Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav suggest the possibility of a family dispute. Police teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate the case, with the assistance of a dog squad and a forensic team to gather crucial evidence.

    The incident has triggered strong reactions from various quarters, with leaders from the BJP urging the Congress-led government to step down.

    Expressing his deep sadness over the incident, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the rise in fearlessness among criminals in the state over the past four and a half years. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and emphasized the importance of ensuring that the perpetrators face severe punishment.

    Uttarakhand: 15 dead, several injured after transformer explodes near Alaknanda River; check details

    The incident has amplified concerns about law and order in the state, with demands for swift action and justice resonating among political leaders. The gravity of the situation has led to intensified calls for accountability and decisive measures to ensure the safety and security of the people.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ease in COVID-19 norms: Centre lifts random RT-PCR testing for international passengers AJR

    Ease in COVID-19 norms: Centre lifts random RT-PCR testing for international passengers

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm vkp

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father anr

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father

    OTT platforms should be sensitive to India's culture: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    OTT platforms should be sensitive to India's culture: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed: rising above Broad's record osf

    Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed; rising above Broad's record

    German Shepherds to Rottweilers-7 dog breeds blacklisted by insurance companies RBA EAI

    German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 breeds banned by insurance companies

    Realme Pad 2 with 11 5 inch 2K display launched in India Check its specs price other details gcw

    Realme Pad 2 with 11.5-inch 2K display launched in India; Check its specs, price, other details

    Mixing it up! 4 Indian bars feature in Asia's 50 best bars list snt

    Mixing it up! 4 Indian bars feature in Asia's 50 best bars list

    Sun in Monsoon: Why you should not skip your sunscreen LMA

    Sun in Monsoon: Why you should not skip your sunscreen

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon