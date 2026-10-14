A man in Churu allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with a Bolero after a dispute over contesting panchayat elections. Both died on the spot.

A man in Churu district allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with a Bolero vehicle, killing both, following a dispute over his insistence on contesting the panchayat elections. The incident took place around 12:50 AM on Tuesday night in Changoi village, under Taranagar tehsil.

Ramchandra Jat, a resident of Changoi, owns a weighbridge in the village. He wanted to contest the upcoming sarpanch election, but his son Ravindra (40) and daughter-in-law Mahindra (35) were trying to stop him.

The issue had led to a family dispute over the past several days. The father and son also argued on Tuesday night. Following the altercation, Ramchandra and Ravindra went to the weighbridge, where Mahindra also arrived. The three argued again there.

Ravindra and Mahindra were returning when Ramchandra arrived from behind in his Bolero and ran them over.

Taranagar police reached the spot after receiving information and detained Ramchandra. The police are investigating the motive behind the killings. Ravindra and Mahindra have an 11-year-old daughter.

Taranagar will vote in the fourth phase of the elections. Voting for panchayat samiti and zila parishad members will take place on November 14, while polling for panch and sarpanch posts will be held on November 16.

The incident has shocked the local community. Further investigation is underway.