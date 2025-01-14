Rajasthan HC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case, week after SC's order

The Rajasthan High Court granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu until March 31, following a similar ruling by the Supreme Court for medical treatment. Asaram is serving a life sentence for the 2013 rape of a minor, raising concerns among the victim’s family.

Rajasthan HC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case, week after SC's order vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail until March 31 to self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 sexual assault of a minor at his ashram in Jodhpur. This decision comes just a week after the Supreme Court had extended similar relief to Asaram, allowing him bail for medical treatment.

Asaram’s legal team swiftly moved the Rajasthan High Court, seeking suspension of his sentence on the same grounds that the Supreme Court had considered. The high court, after reviewing the petition, granted bail to Asaram, with the bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur noting that the nature of the plea in this case mirrored the one presented before the Supreme Court. 

SC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu on medical grounds in 2013 rape case until March 31

"Asaram’s counsel argued that the grounds for bail were similar to those cited in the Supreme Court's case, which were valid for this appeal as well," said Nishant Bora, Asaram’s lawyer.

The conditions of the interim bail largely match those set by the Supreme Court on January 7. However, there is one notable difference. "If Asaram needs to travel outside Jodhpur, he will have to bear the cost of three constables who will accompany him," Bora clarified.

Asaram, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram, has been granted bail under medical grounds. He had been denied bail in the case on 12 previous occasions. The court's decision to grant him bail has raised concerns, especially among the victim’s family. 

The victim's father expressed deep shock at the development, stating that the decision could put his family at risk. He further pointed out that Asaram had allegedly been involved in the murder of two witnesses in the case. "The law states there should be capital punishment for crimes against minors, but the court continues to show leniency in Asaram's case," the victim's father said.

Rape convict Asaram Bapu fumes at escort following parole release after 11 years (WATCH)

In its ruling, the Supreme Court acknowledged Asaram’s medical condition, granting him temporary bail for medical treatment until March 31, 2025. The Court emphasized that the relief was granted purely on humanitarian grounds, with the understanding that Asaram's medical status would be reassessed closer to the expiration of the bail term.

Asaram, once a widely-followed spiritual leader, has faced several legal challenges in recent years, including charges of sexual assault, illegal land acquisition, and other serious allegations. His conviction in the 2013 rape case was a turning point in India's judicial approach to powerful figures accused of serious crimes, signalling the importance of accountability regardless of one's status.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mumbai Horror! Thane man rapes woman, forcibly marries and tortures her with hot tawa; booked anr

Mumbai Horror! Thane man rapes woman, forcibly marries and tortures her with hot tawa; booked

Massive crowds gather to witness Naga Sadhus' grand procession at Mahakumbh

Massive crowds gather to witness Naga Sadhus' grand procession at Mahakumbh

BREAKING: 6 Jawans injured in mine blast near LOC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri: Report shk

BREAKING: 6 Jawans injured in mine blast near LOC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri: Report

Recent Stories

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

Mahakumbh Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW ATG

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

BCCI likely to introduce performance-based pay after Indias disappointing show in BGT

BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

Recent Videos

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon