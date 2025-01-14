Rajasthan HC grants interim bail to Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case, week after SC's order

The Rajasthan High Court granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu until March 31, following a similar ruling by the Supreme Court for medical treatment. Asaram is serving a life sentence for the 2013 rape of a minor, raising concerns among the victim’s family.

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail until March 31 to self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2013 sexual assault of a minor at his ashram in Jodhpur. This decision comes just a week after the Supreme Court had extended similar relief to Asaram, allowing him bail for medical treatment.

Asaram’s legal team swiftly moved the Rajasthan High Court, seeking suspension of his sentence on the same grounds that the Supreme Court had considered. The high court, after reviewing the petition, granted bail to Asaram, with the bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur noting that the nature of the plea in this case mirrored the one presented before the Supreme Court.



"Asaram’s counsel argued that the grounds for bail were similar to those cited in the Supreme Court's case, which were valid for this appeal as well," said Nishant Bora, Asaram’s lawyer.

The conditions of the interim bail largely match those set by the Supreme Court on January 7. However, there is one notable difference. "If Asaram needs to travel outside Jodhpur, he will have to bear the cost of three constables who will accompany him," Bora clarified.

Asaram, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor girl at his ashram, has been granted bail under medical grounds. He had been denied bail in the case on 12 previous occasions. The court's decision to grant him bail has raised concerns, especially among the victim’s family.

The victim's father expressed deep shock at the development, stating that the decision could put his family at risk. He further pointed out that Asaram had allegedly been involved in the murder of two witnesses in the case. "The law states there should be capital punishment for crimes against minors, but the court continues to show leniency in Asaram's case," the victim's father said.



In its ruling, the Supreme Court acknowledged Asaram’s medical condition, granting him temporary bail for medical treatment until March 31, 2025. The Court emphasized that the relief was granted purely on humanitarian grounds, with the understanding that Asaram's medical status would be reassessed closer to the expiration of the bail term.

Asaram, once a widely-followed spiritual leader, has faced several legal challenges in recent years, including charges of sexual assault, illegal land acquisition, and other serious allegations. His conviction in the 2013 rape case was a turning point in India's judicial approach to powerful figures accused of serious crimes, signalling the importance of accountability regardless of one's status.

