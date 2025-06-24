The DGCA's inspections at major Indian airports revealed numerous safety violations, including unrecorded aircraft defects and inadequate maintenance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted a series of inspections at major Indian airports, uncovering multiple safety violations and lapses. The regulator has given airport operators seven days to address the issues, warning of consequences including financial penalties or license revocation for non-compliance.

The inspections began on June 19 and targeted airlines, ground handling companies, air traffic control units, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul units at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata airports. DGCA officials found repeated defects on aircraft, indicating ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification actions.

List of safety violations uncovered

Safety violations included defect reports generated by aircraft systems not recorded in technical logbooks, life vests not properly secured beneath seats, damaged corrosion-resistant tape on aircraft winglets, faded centre line markings on runways, and obstruction limitation data not updated for three years. Vehicles in ramp areas were also found without speed governors.

A domestic flight was held up due to worn tires and was only released after rectification. Inadequate maintenance was also discovered, including failure to follow work orders and safety precautions.

The regulator has directed all reviewed entities to submit a Corrective Action Plan within 15 days. The intensified focus on safety comes amid India's rapidly expanding aviation sector, with the DGCA pushing for higher standards.

Inspections triggered by Ahmedabad crash

The special audits were initiated following the June 12 Ahmedabad air crash, which resulted in over 250 fatalities. Further audits may be conducted based on triggers such as critical safety events, regulatory non-compliance, or operational disruptions.