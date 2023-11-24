'Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka...' NCPCR chief reacts after being booked (WATCH)

Priyank Kanungo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, claims the Karnataka government filed a non-bailable FIR against him in response to exposing the truth about an illegal orphanage run by Darul Uloom in Bengaluru using Islamic methods.

National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanungo has alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to Shariat law instead of the Constitution in the state. This is after the Karnataka government filed an FIR against him on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, Kanungo said: "The Karnataka government has filed an FIR against me under non-bailable sections in retaliation for exposing the truth about the illegal orphanage run by Darul Uloom in Bengaluru under Islamic methods. Due to the policy of appeasement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to implement the Shariat law instead of the Constitution in the state. We will not let this happen."

The Bengaluru Police filed an FIR against Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), accusing him of trespassing into Darul Uloom Sayideeya Yateemkhana orphanage.

The NCPCR team, led by Kanoongo, conducted a surprise inspection on November 19, alleging that children there were living a "medieval Taliban life." The orphanage's secretary filed a complaint, stating that Kanoongo trespassed without permission, recorded a video, and compared the children's lives to those under Taliban rule.

The FIR, registered on November 21, includes charges of criminal trespass, house trespass, and insulting religious feelings.

In response, Kanoongo labelled the case as fake, asserting that he visited the orphanage as part of his duty and was accompanied by Karnataka government officials.

He highlighted concerns about the orphanage's non-compliance with the Juvenile Justice Act and urged the chief secretary to register an FIR against the institution. The NCPCR pointed out violations, such as lack of registration under the Juvenile Justice Act, inadequate infrastructure, and deprivation of the children's right to education. The Commission requested an action taken report within seven days.