Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa attacked ex-CM Ashok Gehlot over remarks about banning a party, calling the idea 'unconstitutional' and likening it to the 1975 Emergency, while praising PM Modi's governance and inclusive policies.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his recent remarks, describing any proposition to ban a political party as fundamentally "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic".

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Bairwa: Gehlot's Remarks 'Unconstitutional' and 'Undemocratic'

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa stated that Gehlot's remarks run entirely counter to the core tenets of Indian democracy. He drew a direct parallel to the 1975 Emergency enforced by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government to highlight the dangers of political suppression. "The sentiment with which he is talking about banning any party is neither constitutional nor democratic. I believe that such a statement is beyond our basic sentiment," Bairwa said.

Further targeting the Congress over its historical decisions, the Deputy Chief Minister noted, "When Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, the people of the country were scorched by that fire and were troubled."

In stark contrast, Bairwa praised the current governance model under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that India's global standing has reached new heights under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that the current administration prioritises inclusive growth and development over vindictive politics. "Now, under the tenure of the BJP and PM Modi, such decisions and works have been done that the name of India is held high in the whole world," Bairwa remarked, rejecting the opposition's claims.

The Deputy Chief Minister also advised the veteran Congress leader to acknowledge the equitable execution of welfare policies initiated by both the central and state governments. He emphasised that these public welfare schemes are systematically distributed across all demographics without any partisan discrimination. "The way Ashok Gehlot is giving statements, he should think that in any public welfare scheme by PM Modi or our state government, everyone is getting the benefit," Bairwa added.

The escalating rhetoric highlights the deepening political divide in Rajasthan between the ruling BJP and the opposition benches. By framing his defence around democratic integrity, Bairwa sought to project the BJP as the protector of constitutional frameworks while simultaneously leveraging the party's welfare and global delivery track record.

Gehlot's Attack: 'Indira Gandhi Would Have Banned BJP'

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday had called for strengthening the INDIA bloc and projecting Rahul Gandhi as its leader, while launching a sharp attack on the BJP and claiming that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have banned a party like the BJP if she were alive today.

Drawing a comparison with the political landscape during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said, "Back in the day, during Indira Gandhi's time, it was Congress versus all other parties.The 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' campaign was launched against Indira Gandhi, yet within just two and a half years, the public brought her back to power."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Gehlot remarked, "If a leader like Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have banned a party like the BJP."

Expressing confidence in the Congress party's future prospects, Gehlot added, "When the public realises--and truly stands with the Congress--then the parties currently allied with the NDA and the BJP will turn against the BJP."

Concerns Over 'Divisive Politics'

The Congress leader also voiced concern over the current political climate in the country. "In my lifetime, I have witnessed many situations, but the atmosphere in the country today is dangerous."

"Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, he said, "What is their (BJP) mindset? They are weakening the country by deliberately pushing a religious agenda--targeting Muslims. They do this to show the citizens that they are a 'Hindutva' party". (ANI)