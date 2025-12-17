Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel distributed cheques totalling Rs 2,800 crore to municipal corporations and municipalities for holistic developmental projects, marking the Urban Development Year 2025 and highlighting the state's urban development model.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that under the Smart Cities initiative, Gujarat ranks among the leading states in the country in the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain programme inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister distributed cheques totalling Rs 2,800 crore to the state's municipal corporations and municipalities for various holistic developmental projects on the occasion of Urban Development Year 2025, at an event held in Ahmedabad.

Focus on Green Growth and Circular Economy

CM Patel said that to tackle the challenges of climate change, towns and cities across the state have taken the lead in green spaces, green growth, green mobility, as well as solid waste management and cleanliness surveys, according to an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office. Furthermore, to accelerate the circular economy, focused attention has been given to the four "R"s--Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recover.

Continuing a Legacy of Urban Development

He said that at a time when urbanisation was seen as a challenge in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched the Urban Development Year in 2005 and laid a strong foundation for basic infrastructure to develop an urban development model aligned with the state's heritage.

CM stated that with visionary leadership, a strong commitment to development, and adequate financial resources, Gujarat has set the best example of how swiftly urban development can be achieved under the guidance of Modi, beginning with the Urban Development Year. He said that following two decades of success since the Urban Development Year 2005, modern urban development has undergone a major transformation. "To further accelerate this progress, the state government has designated 2025 as the Urban Development Year, aiming to develop cities that are all-inclusive and comprehensive," the statement read.

Rs 2,800 Crore Allocated for Development

As part of this cheque distribution, CM Patel, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Urban Development Minister Kanubhai Desai, and Minister of State Darshna Vaghela, allocated Rs 2,132 crore to 8 municipal corporations of the state, and Rs 360 crore for infrastructure development to 9 newly formed municipal corporations at Rs 40 crore each. Additionally, Rs 308 crore was provided to 152 municipalities, amounting to Rs 2,800 crore for developmental works.

Call for Optimal Fund Use and Cleanliness

While highlighting the role of government financial management in ensuring that municipalities do not face any shortage of funds for planning development works, the Chief Minister stated that municipalities must now strengthen their capacity to optimally utilise funds for people-centric development projects. He further emphasised that while quality and cleanliness should be prioritised in development works.

"Municipalities and municipal corporations have the responsibility to take additional initiatives, as cleanliness has now become a natural habit for everyone," the Chief Minister said. He urged that to build on the legacy of six of our cities achieving significant progress and national recognition in the Swachh Survekshan, all cities should lead in solid waste management, ensure 100 per cent ward-wise waste segregation, and expand the use of green, clean solar energy to reduce electricity costs in municipalities. (ANI)