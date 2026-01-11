Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari attended the 'Know Your Army Mela' in Jaipur, an event marked by patriotic fervour. She also flagged off a solo cycling expedition by athlete Aasha Malviya as a tribute to the Indian Army's soldiers.

'Know Your Army Mela' in Jaipur continued to resonate with vibrant patriotic fervour and enthusiastic public participation, as it was attended by Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as the Chief Guest. Her gracious and distinguished presence lent added prestige and cultural significance to the occasion, further amplifying its reach and impact among the citizens. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command and many other senior officers of the command were also present, an official release stated.

Patriotic Cycling Expedition Flagged Off

In a resplendent gesture of patriotic fervour, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, also flagged off an audacious solo cycling expedition spearheaded by the Cyclist, athlete & mountaineer Ms Aasha Malviya, a fervent cycling aficionado who has embarked on this Herculean odyssey as a sublime tribute to the valiant soldiers and battle-hardened veterans of the Indian Army.

Deputy CM Interacts with Public, Praises Army

The release further stated that during her visit to 'Know Your Army Mela', the Deputy Chief Minister interacted warmly with Indian Army personnel, NCC cadets, students and members of the public. Commending the Indian Army for its exemplary standards of professionalism, discipline and unwavering dedication to safeguarding the nation, she urged the youth to internalise the values of responsibility, selfless service and steadfast commitment to the country.

Showcase of Modern Combat Capabilities

The display presented a compelling and comprehensive panorama of the Indian Army's modern combat capabilities. Exhibits included state-of-the-art Infantry weapons, powerful Artillery and Air Defence Systems, mechanised platforms, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and advanced communication equipment. Together, these displays offered visitors an illuminating insight into the Army's operational readiness, technological sophistication and relentless pursuit for excellence.

The Indian Army conveyed its sincere appreciation to Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, for her inspiring presence and gracious encouragement. Heartfelt gratitude is also extended to the people of Jaipur for their continued enthusiasm, patriotic spirit, and wholehearted participation, which have made 'Know Your Army Mela' a resounding success and a proud celebration of the enduring bond between the Army and the Nation, further providing impetus to Military-Civil Fusion, the release highlighted.

