Born on April 17, 1954, Mukul Roy emerged as one of the most influential strategists in West Bengal politics. A founding member of the All India Trinamool Congress, he played a crucial role in the party’s historic 2011 Assembly election victory that ended 34 years of Left Front rule in the state.

Often described as the “Chanakya of Bengal politics,” Roy was considered one of Mamata Banerjee’s closest confidants during the formative years of the party. His strong organisational skills and booth-level strategy helped the TMC expand rapidly across West Bengal.

At the national level, he served as Minister of State for Shipping from 2009 to 2011 in the UPA-II government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In March 2012, he became the 32nd Union Railway Minister, succeeding Dinesh Trivedi amid a controversy over railway fare hikes. However, his tenure lasted only until September 2012.

His political journey saw dramatic shifts over the years. After being removed as TMC national general secretary in 2015, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. He was appointed BJP National Vice President in 2020. In June 2021, he returned to the TMC, a move that triggered anti-defection proceedings and legal challenges that later reached the Supreme Court.