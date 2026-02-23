Voting for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand began on Monday, with over 43.43 lakh eligible voters. The elections, which cover 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 city councils, and 19 city panchayats, are being conducted using ballot papers.

One of the voters spoke to ANI at the polling booth, urging the people to use their voting right for the "deserving candidate". "I urge the public to come out and vote in large numbers and vote for the deserving candidate," he said.

Election Details and Voter Information

Ballot Voting and Vote Counting

The elections will be conducted using ballot papers and ballot boxes. The counting of the votes will take place on February 27, according to the Jharkhand State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari.

Breakdown of Municipalities

Earlier last month, Alka Tiwari stated, "The election will be held in 48 municipalities, and general elections are going to be held. In the 48 municipalities, there are 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 city councils, and 19 city panchayats. In the 48 municipalities, in 1087 wards, the direct election of ward councillors and the mayors of all municipalities, and the chairman, will be conducted on a non-partisan basis. The post of vice mayor and the post of vice president are unreserved, and it will be done indirectly."

Voter Demographics and Polling Booths

She said that, as far as the voting list was concerned, the Election Commission of India, holding October 1, 2024, as the eligibility date, the voter list for the Vidhan Sabha election had been disintegrated, and, according to that, the total number of voters is 43 lakhs 33 thousand 574. "Male voters are 2207203, female voters are 21,26,227. Third genders are 144 in number. The identity are EPIC given by the Election Commission, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar Card and job card having a photo, smart card will be considered valid. Total polling booths are 4304. For disabled people ramp will be provided," she added. (ANI)