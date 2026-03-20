On Rajasthan Diwas 2026, CM Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off 207 new buses, emphasizing his government's commitment to a 'Viksit Rajasthan'. He stated the buses will bridge urban-rural gaps and also attended a cultural event at Albert Hall.

CM Flags Off 207 New Buses for 'Viksit Rajasthan'

On the occasion of Rajasthan Diwas 2026 celebrations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off 207 new buses at the Ajmer Road Bus Terminal on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Sharma announced that the BJP government in the state is working towards the path of "Viksit Rajasthan."

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"I extend my greetings on the occasion of Rajasthan Foundation Day as well as Hindu New Year... Our government is working on the path of Viksit Rajasthan..." said Sharma, told reporters.

Buses to Connect Cities and Villages

Later, in a post on X, the Rajasthan Chief Minister stated that these buses will not only reduce the distance between cities and villages but will also provide a new direction to the state's development. "On the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, 207 new buses were flagged off to further strengthen, secure, and modernize transportation facilities for the residents of the state. These buses will not only reduce the distance between cities and villages but will also provide a new direction to the development of the state," said CM Sharma.

Rajasthan Diwas Cultural Festivities

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in a state-level cultural event held at Jaipur's historic Albert Hall as part of the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations. In a post on X, CM Sharma mentioned that captivating performances by folk artists brought the state's rich cultural heritage vividly to life. Additionally, a short film highlighting the achievements of the state government's tenure was screened during the event.

Celebrating Rich Cultural Heritage

"On the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, I had the privilege of participating in the 'State-Level Cultural Event' held today at Jaipur's historic Albert Hall. On this occasion, the captivating performances by folk artists brought the state's rich cultural heritage vividly to life. Additionally, a short film showcasing the achievements of the state government's illustrious tenure was also screened. Heartfelt greetings to all of you once again on Rajasthan Day! Jai Hind! Jai Rajasthan!," said CM Sharma.

He further praised that this cultural programme has become a witness to the state's rich folk heritage.

"On the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, by participating in the organised cultural festival, I became a witness to the state's rich folk heritage. This festival is a symbol of our unity and vibrant traditions," added CM Sharma. (ANI)