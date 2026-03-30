Rahul Gandhi and CM Bhajanlal Sharma extended greetings on Rajasthan Foundation Day. Gandhi praised the state's heritage, calling it 'Veer Bhumi', while Sharma called for a 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi also sent his wishes.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Rahul Gandhi praises Rajasthan's heritage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, highlighting its rich cultural heritage and historical legacy. In a post shared on X, Gandhi conveyed his wishes to residents of the state, referring to Rajasthan as "Veer Bhumi" and praising its contributions to the nation's identity. "Heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of Veer Bhumi Rajasthan. Rajasthan, replete with diverse arts, rich culture, and a glorious history, is an invaluable heritage of India. The traditions and legacy here are our pride," the post read.

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वीर भूमि राजस्थान के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विविध कला, समृद्ध संस्कृति और गौरवशाली इतिहास से परिपूर्ण राजस्थान, भारत की अमूल्य धरोहर है। यहां की परंपराएं और विरासत हमारा गौरव हैं। pic.twitter.com/Oi526A59mf — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 30, 2026

CM Bhajanlal Sharma calls for 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended greetings on the occasion of the state's Foundation day saying it as "a celebration of our glorious heritage, rich culture". He also urged citizens to come together for fulfiling resolve of 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. "Heartfelt greetings of 'Rajasthan Day' to all the residents of the state! Today's day is a celebration of our glorious heritage, rich culture, and those human values that have given Rajasthan a unique identity on the world stage. Let us all come together to ensure our participation in fulfilling the resolve of 'Developed Rajasthan 2047'. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Rajasthan!" Sharma wrote on X.

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को 'राजस्थान दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! आज का दिन हमारी गौरवशाली विरासत, समृद्ध संस्कृति और उन मानवीय मूल्यों के उत्सव का दिन है, जिन्होंने राजस्थान को विश्व पटल पर विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाई है। आइये, हम सब मिलकर 'विकसित राजस्थान 2047' के संकल्प को सिद्ध करने… pic.twitter.com/n9C6ppa86L — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) March 19, 2026

Odisha CM wishes for prosperity

Furthermore, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi also extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion and wished the state to continue to achieve new milestones of development and prosperity. "Warm greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of Rajasthan Foundation Day. Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, valour, and enduring traditions continue to inspire the nation, while its steady progress reflects the resilience and spirit of its people. May the state continue to achieve new milestones of development and prosperity. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the continued peace, progress, and well-being of all," Majhi wrote on X.

Warm greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of Rajasthan Foundation Day. Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage, valour, and enduring traditions continue to inspire the nation, while its steady progress reflects the resilience and spirit of its people. May the state… pic.twitter.com/3zXUmIzV00 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 19, 2026

History of Rajasthan Day

Rajasthan Day, or Rajasthan Diwas, is celebrated annually on March 30th to commemorate the formation of the state on this day in 1949, when the Rajputana region merged into the Indian Union. The day marks the establishment of Rajasthan, with Jaipur declared as the capital. (ANI)