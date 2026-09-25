Police in Jaipur have solved the case of 15-month-old disappearance of alleged 'lady don' Mintu Choudhary. They said her husband Lala Ram Choudhary and son Hari Om have been arrested in the case after her decomposed remains were recovered from a dry well near Achrawala village.

A drunken boast about killing his wife and hiding her body has helped Jaipur police solve a 15-month-old disappearance case involving a woman described by police as a 'lady don'. Police arrested Mintu Choudhary’s husband Lala Ram Choudhary, 42, and her son Hari Om Choudhary, 20, after recovering her decomposed remains from a deep, dry well near Achrawala village, according to DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj Varma, reported the Times of India. Mintu, also known as Seema Choudhary, was 41 and had 11 criminal cases registered against her, police said. She was reported missing by Hari Om on July 21 last year, nearly two months after she allegedly disappeared on May 27.

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Family gave different stories about her whereabouts

After Mintu disappeared, her phone was switched off. Police said her family initially told relatives that they were unable to trace her. However, when relatives started asking questions, the accused allegedly gave different explanations. According to Varma, they first claimed that Mintu was in Tihar Jail and later said she had been lodged in Bharatpur Jail.

Her sister contacted the authorities at both prisons and discovered that Mintu was not held in either facility. Hari Om later approached the police and filed a missing-person report. Investigators now suspect that the report was an attempt to distance the father and son from Mintu’s disappearance.

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Body allegedly dumped in dry well

Police said the breakthrough came after information reached them that Mintu had allegedly been murdered by her husband and son.

Investigators questioned Lala Ram and Hari Om separately. Police said the two eventually disclosed that Mintu’s body had been dumped in a well outside Achrawala village.

According to Varma, Mintu was allegedly killed and her body was wrapped in a blanket. The accused then allegedly transported the body in an auto at night and dumped it into the well.

Police said the well was deep, dry and located in an isolated area, making it suitable for concealing the body.

The remains were later recovered from the spot during the investigation.

Drunken confession reaches police

The key lead reportedly came from a conversation after Lala Ram had consumed alcohol.

Police said Lala allegedly boasted to an acquaintance that he had killed his wife and successfully hidden her body. The information was passed on to others before eventually reaching the police.

Investigators then focused their attention on Lala and Hari Om.

Police said technical investigation and information gathered through informers were used to verify the lead before the two men were detained and questioned.

Police cite family tensions as motive

DCP Varma said the apparent motive behind the alleged murder was “family tensions”.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mintu’s death and the alleged role of the accused. The case also highlights how the conflicting explanations given to relatives, followed by the alleged drunken boast, eventually helped investigators trace a disappearance that had remained unresolved for more than a year.