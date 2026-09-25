A man named Naresh went viral on social media after revealing he opened Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) investment accounts for his driver and maid. Recognizing they lacked formal pension or provident funds, he invested Rs 25,000 for each to secure their financial future.

People all over the internet are talking about a man who opened an investment account for his driver and maid because he knew they didn't have access to a pension or provident fund.

In a post on X, Naresh said that he found out that his driver and cook/maid/housekeeper did not have a salary or provident fund. He chose to start off small by putting Rs 25,000 into each of them through Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), a small savings plan backed by the government.

Naresh wrote, "I found out that my driver and my cook, maid, or housekeeper don't have any pension or provident fund." To start, I bought a Kisan Vikas Patra for Rs.25,000 each, which will double in value in 10 years. The amount I plan to give will stay the same every year.

Naresh also told other people to think about investing in the same way for workers who might not have formal retirement benefits.

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“If you got some loyal employees, think about a small investment for their retirement. Even 10,000 is a start,” he wrote. “It will give them some financial support in their old age.”

A government-backed small-savings program called Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) aims to increase an investment over a set time frame.

Netizens React

Since then, Naresh's post has garnered popularity on social media, with many people commending him for considering his employees' long-term financial stability in addition to their monthly salaries.

“Man with a golden heart,” one user commented.

“Wow! That is very noble and a kind gesture from you!” another person wrote.

“Good service to employees with a good heart. But they should stay with you till old age or physical ability to work,” wrote a third user.

“Good initiative. But it is difficult to get honest and loyal help,” said another.