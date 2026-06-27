Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma unveiled the new Industrial Development Policy, aiming to scale the state's economy to USD 350 billion. He also announced a Rs 13 crore package for MSMEs and launched the World Bank-assisted RAMP Portal.

In a decisive move to revolutionise the state's commercial landscape, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated Rajasthan's historic, first-ever state-level celebration of International MSME Day.

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According to a press release, convened at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, the high-profile post-event proceedings saw the Chief Minister announce a sweeping series of structural policy interventions alongside an immediate financial package exceeding Rs 13 crore to accelerate growth across the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), traditional handicraft, startup, and electronics manufacturing sectors.

Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy Unveiled

The centrepiece of today's event was the official unveiling of the highly anticipated Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy. Designed to establish the state as a premier global manufacturing destination, the framework sets a bold roadmap to scale the provincial economy to USD 350 billion by 2028-29. Alongside this, CM Sharma dedicated the World Bank-assisted RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Portal to the public to digitise compliance and improve market access, the release said.

Grassroots Financial Injection and Support

Moving from policy blueprints to direct grassroots injection, the Chief Minister presented dummy cheques worth over Rs 13 crore in targeted loans, grants, and subsidies. The immediate capital relief directly empowered beneficiaries of key flagship schemes, including the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Dalit and Tribal Enterprise Promotion Scheme, the Vishwakarma Yuva Udyami Protsahan Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana. Concurrently, under the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) frameworks, eligible entrepreneurs were handed land allotment and lease letters to bypass industrial real estate bottlenecks.

'Rising Rajasthan': A Shift to an Investment-First Economy

The Chief Minister also unveiled a signature One District One Product (ODOP) Coffee Table Book to promote localised heritage crafts. According to the release, this localised economic push connects seamlessly with the macro-economic milestone of the administration's two-and-a-half-year tenure. Over the last 30 months, the government has transitioned Rajasthan from an agrarian and heritage economy into an aggressive, investment-first corridor. Through the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit initiative, the state has achieved an unprecedented conversion rate, with Rs 8 lakh crore worth of industrial MoUs successfully breaking ground and moving into active execution. This tech-heavy transformation is further bolstered by the state's pioneering Semiconductor Policy and high-impact Rajasthan Sea Side Startup Summit, the release said.

Bolstering Infrastructure and Green Energy

To physically sustain this rapid industrialisation, the administration has spent the past two and a half years investing in a state-wide logistics network. Supported by strategic alignment with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the government has greenlit the construction of 53,000 kilometres of new roads and 2,650 kilometres of greenfield expressways. To ensure long-term green sustainability, the grid is undergoing an energy transition, aiming for 33,600 MW of renewable power capacity by 2031-32.

Today's event at the Constitution Club serves as a structural link between these macro-level policies and micro-level execution. (ANI)