Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma directed officials to ensure timely implementation of water projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore. He reviewed multiple projects to strengthen drinking and irrigation facilities and ordered a plan for summer water supply.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday directed officials to ensure the timely and quality implementation of water projects aimed at strengthening drinking water and irrigation facilities across the state, with projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore currently underway.

Chairing a review meeting, Sharma directed the Public Health Engineering Department and Water Resources Department to prepare a comprehensive action plan in advance to meet the anticipated drinking water demand in June, ensuring adequate and uninterrupted supply across the state. He also instructed officials to prioritise the prompt resolution of water supply-related complaints received through the Rajasthan Sampark Portal 181.

Review of Major Water Projects

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Kishau Multipurpose Project, utilisation of additional monsoon water from the Narmada, Parwan Project, Dholpur Lift Project, Mahi Project and water storage works in the Indira Gandhi Canal area.

Sharma directed officials to expedite work on the Bisalpur-Dausa and Isarda-Dausa-Jamwaramgarh pipeline projects, which have a combined estimated cost of around Rs 19,000 crore. He said nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth of water projects are being implemented to increase water availability, provide a permanent solution to drinking water shortages, and expand irrigation facilities.

Expanding Water Access Across Rajasthan

The state government is spending Rs 24,415 crore on drinking water projects, including Rs 13,163 crore for expansion and strengthening of rural drinking water schemes. Over the past two-and-a-half years, more than 15.47 lakh rural households have received new domestic tap connections under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' initiative, while 9,093 villages have achieved 100 per cent tap connection coverage.

In urban areas, 44 works costing Rs 3,431.66 crore have been approved in 20 districts to strengthen drinking water infrastructure. Under AMRUT 2.0, work orders worth Rs 1,543.03 crore have been issued for 126 urban local bodies.

To strengthen drinking water availability in remote and rural areas, 9,044 new handpumps and 5,422 tubewells have been installed. The government is also prioritising large and multi-village drinking water projects to address regional water shortages. During the current government's tenure, packages of 32 major drinking water projects have been completed.

The Chief Minister's directions also led to 10 special campaigns being conducted by the PHED during the summer to ensure smooth water supply and resolve public grievances. Under the Special Weekly Repair Campaign, action was taken on 27,206 drinking water-related cases reported from 41 districts. These included complaints related to faulty handpumps, pipeline leaks, low pressure, non-supply, short-duration supply, and inadequate water supply, among others.

Details on Flagship Projects

Ram Jal Setu Link Project

The Ram Jal Setu Link Project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to 4.98 lakh hectares and drinking water to 17 districts, besides supplying water to industries in the project area. The project is expected to meet the drinking water requirements of around 40 per cent of the state's population. The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 92,000 crore and is targeted for completion by 2028. Construction of the Navnera Barrage and Isarda Dam has been completed, while seven works costing around Rs 23,312 crore are currently in progress.

Yamuna Water and Kishau Projects

Under the Yamuna Water Project, administrative and financial approval of Rs 1,622.31 crore has been issued for construction of the Dhanawati artificial reservoir following the agreement signed with Haryana on June 29, 2026. The tender process is underway. Similarly, an agreement was signed on September 15, 2026, among six states, including Rajasthan, for the Kishau Multipurpose Project. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, will have a proposed water storage capacity of 1,324 MCM on the Tons River, with Rajasthan's allocation standing at 134 MCM.

Other Ongoing Projects

Other projects under implementation include the Parwan Project, Dholpur Lift Project, Peepalkhunt High Level Canal Project, Upper High Level Canal Mahi Project and Dewas Project. The Parwan Project, estimated to cost around Rs 7,355 crore, will provide irrigation facilities to 571 villages covering 2.01 lakh hectares in Kota, Baran and Jhalawar districts, while drinking water facilities will be provided to 1,402 villages.

Focus on Irrigation and Project Monitoring

Meanwhile, Rs 15,753 crore has been spent on various irrigation projects since the formation of the current government, providing additional irrigation facilities to more than 1.42 lakh hectares till August 2026.

Sharma directed officials to regularly monitor all projects, maintain coordination between departments and ensure that there is no compromise on quality and transparency in construction work. He said continuous efforts should be made to make Rajasthan water-secure and self-reliant through water conservation, drinking water availability and expansion of irrigation facilities.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Hemant Kumar Gera, and other officials were present at the meeting.