A car rally with 25 sports cars travelled from Patna to Kashi, Varanasi, to celebrate 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service. Each car was decorated to showcase a central government welfare scheme as part of the BJP's "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan".

Car Rally Marks PM Modi's 25 Years of Service

A car rally was organised from Patna to Kashi to mark the completion of 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Named after Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the rally included 25 sports cars.

Each car was decorated with posters, stickers, and slogans of a central government welfare scheme. The rally concluded at the Village Resort in Babatpur, where winners in various categories were honoured.

Rally Showcases Government Schemes

Car rally coordinator and Bihar BJP Vice President Amrita Bhushan Rathore stated that the rally was organised as part of the ongoing "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" (Service Resolution Campaign) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. She explained that Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary flagged off the rally from Patna.

She stated that each car showcased a scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Schemes related to women, health, agriculture, and the welfare of the poor were showcased through separate cars. She added that each car provided information about the central government's development work.

Noting that the journey from Patna to Varanasi took four to five hours due to road widening, flyovers, and ring roads, she said that the rally participants praised the Prime Minister's development work. She also reported visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and praying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life and good health.

Leaders Praise PM's Transformative Tenure

District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya said that the 25 cars that arrived in Kashi from Patna represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of service. She said that Narendra Modi served as Chief Minister for 13 years and Prime Minister for 12 years.

During his tenure, efforts were made to transform people's lives through various schemes, including promoting women, empowering daughters, and lifting poor families above the poverty line. District President Ramskal Patel said that Kashi MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service will be completed on October 7. He said that during these 25 years, public welfare schemes have benefited the poor and needy, and the country is rapidly progressing in various sectors.

Awards and Schemes Highlighted at Closing Ceremony

At the closing ceremony, the winners of the car rally were honoured with angavastram and mementoes. In addition to first, second, and third place, prizes were also awarded to winners in various categories, including Best Car Decorated, Best Couple, Best Driver, and Youngest Driver.

Cars decorated with schemes, Posters, stickers, and slogans representing the Central Government's public welfare schemes were displayed on the cars participating in the rally. Prominent among these were the Ayushman Yojana, the Free Housing and Toilet Scheme, Jan Dhan accounts, the Pension Scheme, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Ujjwala Scheme, and the Lakhpati Didi Scheme. Area Vice President and Spokesperson Navratan Rathi, Rakesh Sharma, and Area Co-Media Incharge Santosh Solapurkar, along with a large number of social workers and intellectuals from the region, were present at the event. (ANI)