Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the site for a proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior. The ₹5,500 crore project aims to create 18,000 jobs and an ecosystem of 24-25 telecom manufacturing units.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday inspected the site identified for the proposed TMZ at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City (SADA, Gwalior), along with the Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and senior officials.

As per the Ministry of Communications, "The proposed TMZ will be established with an investment of approximately ₹5,500 crore and is expected to create over 18,000 direct employment opportunities. Scindia said, "project is not about setting up a single industrial unit, but about creating a complete industrial ecosystem comprising 24-25 telecom manufacturing units in Gwalior." These units will manufacture telecom equipment and a range of components, strengthening the city’s position as an emerging telecom manufacturing hub.

Project Scope and Investor Interest

Approximately 90+ acres in SADA and 70+ acres in the IT Park, approx. 170 acres have been identified for the proposed TMZ. Scindia said the interest from investors has been significant, with applications currently exceeding the land available. Accordingly, additional land will be identified for expansion of the first phase of the TMZ, with land allocation to be increased as required.

Vision and Project Milestones

SADA was originally established as a Counter Magnet City with the vision of developing Gwalior as a new industrial centre and a counter-magnet to Delhi. The proposed TMZ takes this industrial vision forward by creating Asia’s first dedicated Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior.

In July 2026, the Department of Telecommunications, under Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh, under Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, signed an MoU for establishing the TMZ. This was followed by investor roadshows in Delhi and Mumbai in August, led by Scindia and Chief Minister Yadav.

The Delhi roadshow witnessed investment commitments of approximately ₹3,500 crore, with the potential to generate around 14,000 employment opportunities. The Mumbai roadshow, held on 4 August, saw commitments of approximately ₹2,000 crore, with around 4,000 employment opportunities.

Scindia clarified that these investments are not merely verbal commitments. Companies that expressed interest were asked to participate in the application process at the time of land allocation. As a result, 24 companies have now initiated the application process for setting up units in the TMZ.

Government Support and Incentives

Scindia thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the Government of Madhya Pradesh for developing an attractive incentive package for the telecom manufacturing industry. The package includes incentives linked to land lease, power, employment and production, as well as incentives focused on environmental sustainability and green development. In addition, the Department of Telecommunications has proposed a Common Testing Lab package of approximately ₹500 crore.

Gwalior's Strategic Advantages

Scindia highlighted Gwalior’s connectivity, infrastructure and skilled human resources as key strengths for the development of the TMZ.

The approximately 120-km Agra-Gwalior High-Speed Corridor is being developed to strengthen Gwalior’s connectivity with Delhi and major markets across North India, bringing the city closer to key industrial and commercial centres.

Gwalior is also located on major railway routes, facilitating the movement of goods and human resources to different parts of the country. The city’s airport has been developed at a cost of approximately ₹650 crore in a record 16 months, further strengthening air connectivity with major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ecosystem and Future Outlook

Gwalior also has a strong base of engineering institutions, with approximately 25,000 engineering students graduating every year. This will help ensure the availability of the technical and skilled workforce required by the telecom manufacturing sector. The TMZ is being planned as a complete ecosystem covering six key verticals of telecom manufacturing.

Scindia said the Government of India, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and all concerned departments are fully prepared to provide investors with the necessary support to establish their manufacturing units in Gwalior.

The establishment of Asia’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior marks a new chapter in the city’s industrial development and carries forward the industrial vision and legacy of Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City.

Scindia also announced that following his two-day visit to Gwalior, he will travel to Bengaluru on September 22 to participate in a roadshow with investors from the telecom sector. (ANI)