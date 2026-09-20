Varanasi Municipal Corporation is building a modern scientific waste transfer station in Faridpur to improve solid waste management. The project aims to enable scientific disposal, eliminate open dumping, and reduce pollution in the city.

Varanasi to get Modern Waste Transfer Station

With the aim of providing new dimensions of cleanliness to Varanasi and making solid waste management more effective, the Municipal Corporation is constructing a modern scientific waste transfer station in Faridpur village. With the opening of this station, the disposal and segregation of the city's waste will be possible in a scientific and environmentally friendly manner.

Commissioner Inspects Construction, Issues Directives

According to an official release, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal on Sunday inspected the work at the transfer station under construction in Faridpur village. During the inspection, he observed the ongoing preparations at the construction site, including the progress of the boundary wall and shed construction.

On this occasion, the Municipal Commissioner also instructed the executing agency and departmental engineers to complete the construction work with utmost quality and within the stipulated timeframe, a release said. He directed that completion reports for each stage of construction be submitted.

Furthermore, strict instructions have been given to obtain strength reports for each stage from the structural engineer to ensure the project's strength and durability.

Scientific System to Curb Pollution

The construction of a scientific transfer station will eliminate open dumping of garbage in the surrounding areas and curb odour and pollution.

Under this system, waste collected from every household will be brought here, compacted, and then scientifically transported to disposal plants.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Durgesh Mishra, representatives of the executing agency, and relevant Municipal Corporation officials were present during the inspection, a release added. (ANI)