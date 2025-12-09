Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed key departments to create a target-based action plan to boost revenue for FY 2025-26. He emphasised that improved revenue is crucial for development projects and welfare schemes in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed key revenue-related departments to prepare a target-based action plan to accelerate revenue collection for the 2025-26 financial year, emphasising that robust revenue mobilisation is essential for the state's development and the smooth execution of welfare schemes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Excise, Transport, Commercial Taxes, and Registration & Stamps departments, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to inclusive growth and the welfare of all sections of society. He stressed that improved revenue performance would directly support development projects underway across the state.

Curbing Tax Evasion and Ensuring GST Benefits

During the review of the Commercial Taxes Department, Sharma said the reduction in GST rates introduced by the central government must translate into tangible benefits for consumers. He called for strict monitoring to curb tax evasion, a crackdown on fake taxpayers, and the establishment of a more transparent tax system.

Strengthening Public Transport and Road Safety

During the Transport Department briefing, the Chief Minister directed officials to issue as many permits as possible for new buses to strengthen public transport. Stating that overloaded vehicles pose safety hazards and reduce state revenue, he ordered rigorous enforcement to curb overloading across Rajasthan.

Action Against Illegal Liquor Trade

During the review of the Excise Department, Sharma instructed officials to work closely with the police to prevent the inflow of illegal liquor from neighbouring states. He asked for enhanced border vigilance and more decisive action against the sale of illicit liquor within Rajasthan.

Simplifying Property Registration Processes

The Chief Minister also asked the Registration and Stamps Department to simplify property registration processes to provide greater convenience to citizens.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials from all four departments attended the meeting.