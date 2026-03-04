Passengers returning to India from Dubai describe a city on high alert following missile strikes. Despite the conflict, returnees praised the Dubai government's excellent crisis management and safety protocols, stating they felt secure.

Passengers who arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi from Dubai on Wednesday described a city on high alert following a wave of drone and missile strikes. Returnees like Vivek, a passenger, praised the Dubai government's crisis management and safety protocols. Speaking to ANI, Vivek said, "A bit of bombardment happened. The Dubai government was very good in terms of taking care of everyone. Dubai is the safest country. We were asked to take precautions at all times in the advisory."

Another passenger, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, said, "The government there is very good. I was alone there. I was not very scared there."

Experiences from Across India

Meanwhile, another passenger landed in Hyderabad, Lekhya said, "Near our campus (BITS Dubai), everything was fine. On the first day, we saw missiles coming, and they were being intercepted. Later, we saw nothing; everything was fine. The situation is uncertain whether it is going to get worse or better. So, we have come back".

A passenger who landed in Chennai, Santosh Kumar said, "I had gone to Dubai for some work when the unfortunate turn of events occurred. We were stuck there, but we didn't face many difficulties. The Dubai Govt is very helpful. People are very helpful. They ensured our safety and security. While my stay got extended by a few days, everything was very well managed."

Airlines and Broader Conflict

The airlines are severely affected by the ongoing West-East conflict, as many of the leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity.

Geopolitical Context

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)