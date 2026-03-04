Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress's first candidate list for the Assembly polls as a 'dynastic list.' He asserted that the BJP's list, in contrast, would feature grassroots workers, stating his party is fully prepared for elections.

CM Sarma Criticises 'Dynastic' Congress List

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed the Congress over its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, calling it a "dynastic list," while highlighting the BJP's emphasis on grassroots workers. He spoke at Barpeta Doul Mahotsav amid Holi festivities.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "One may call it a list, but I would call it a dynastic list. In contrast, the BJP's list would include grassroots workers. The party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections."

Congress Announces 42 Candidates

This comes after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. A total of 42 candidates have been selected by the party's Central Election Committee to contest various constituencies across the state.

According to an official release, the list includes Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat), Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar from Gauripur, Markline Marak from Goalpara West (ST), Girish Baruah from Bongaigaon, Mahananda Sarkar from Barpeta (SC), and Ramen Singh Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST).

Other prominent names are Satyabrat Kalita (Kamalpur), Ripun Bora (Barchalla), Mira Borthakur Goswami (Dispur), Diganta Barman (Barkhetri), Uptal Gogoi (Sonari), Ajoy Kumar Gogoi (Demow), Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), and Ashok Kumar Sarma (Nalbari).

Several female leaders have also been fielded, including Nandita Das (Hajo-Sualkuchi SC), Pallabi Saikia Gogoi (Teok), and Suruchi Roy (Ram Krishana Nagar SC). The list features several candidates representing Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes constituencies.

The announcement was signed by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of AICC, and officially released for publication, confirming the candidates' nomination ahead of the crucial state polls.

Sarma Lays Foundation Stone in Golaghat

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Birangana Sati Sadhani Samannay Kshetra at Komargaon in Golaghat district. The initiative has been taken to pay tribute to Birangana Sati Sadhani and preserve the rich legacy of the historic Chutia kingdom for posterity. (ANI)