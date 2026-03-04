Kerala Minister MB Rajesh has announced help desks for non-resident Keralites in Gulf countries amid the West Asia crisis. He also criticized the Centre's silence. Passengers returning from the UAE report a non-panic but uneasy situation.

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh on Wednesday stated that the state government has taken all possible measures to ensure the safety of non-Resident Keralites in the Gulf countries to address their concerns and provide resolutions amid the rising tension in West Asia and the Gulf region. Rajesh stated that a help desk, coordinated by the Non-Resident Keralites Department, has been set up in Kerala and the Gulf countries. "The government has taken all the possible steps to ensure the safety of non-Resident Keralites in Gulf countries and to address their concerns. We have opened a help desk in Kerala as well as the Gulf countries, coordinated by the Non-Resident Keralites Department. The state government is in constant touch with the Malayali organisations in Gulf countries. We are using all the resources of Loka Kerala Sabha to manage this crisis. BJP President's allegation is based on his politics" he said.

Minister Slams Centre's Response

Further condemning the Central Government, he said, "The BJP-led government in the centre has completely failed to respond to the US aggression in Iran. The Supreme Leader in Iran has been murdered in a cold-blooded manner, and the government has not uttered a word against this."

Returning Passengers Share Experiences

Earlier, Indian nationals arrived at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Wednesday, sharing that there is not a panic situation thanks to their government's support, amid the heightened tensions due to the volatile West Asian conflict. A passenger from Fujairah said, "I am coming from Fujairah, as from Dubai there was no flight... The situation in the UAE is under control." "There is not that much panic situation in the UAE as of now because everything is under control under their government," he added.

Another passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi recalled that the firing sound was disturbing, but noted that there is not a panic situation."Everybody is going to work... The government is supporting a lot. This is not a panic situation, but at night, because of the firing sound, it is disturbing," he stated.

Passengers arriving at Delhi's IGI Airport from Dubai also shared their accounts in the UAE, noting that while administrative measures were effective, the sound of explosives had created a sense of unease. A passenger, who arrived at IGI Airport from Dubai, while speaking to ANI, said, "I was in Dubai for three days, so there were problems at some places, but the administration there managed everything well. Sounds of explosives were coming from some places, but there was not much problem."

Airlines Face Disruptions

The airlines are severely affected by the ongoing West-East conflict, as many of the leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity.

Conflict Background

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)