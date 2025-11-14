Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' won the Anta assembly by-election in Rajasthan, defeating the BJP candidate by over 13,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. In other results, BJP won J&K's Nagrota seat and MNF won Mizoram's Dampa seat.

Congress Wins Anta Bypoll in Rajasthan

The Indian National Congress has managed to wrest back control of the Anta assembly constituency with party candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' winning with a margin of more than 13 thousand votes. According to Election Commission of India's data, after 20 rounds of the votes being counted, Congress candidate Pramod Jain emerged victorious receiving nearly 60 thousand votes. Jain had been leading in the polls since the vote counting started at 8 AM.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Repolling in the Rajasthan's Baran district following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was convicted in a case dating back to 2005. The case pertained to him threatening a government official and he was convicted in May this year.

The Congress leader faced off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Morpal Suman. There were a total of 15 candidates in the electoral fray, with Jain winning with a margin of more than 13 thousand votes, with the BJP candidate being the runner up. After 20 rounds of voting, ECI data showed than 832 votes

Results from Bypolls in Other States

The bye-elections, being held simultaneously with the Bihar Assembly elections, began at 8 am and cover constituencies spread across Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Jharkhand.

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Chief Minister Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, in other constituencies, the ECI has declared results for Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Mizoram's Dampa. While BJP leader Devyani Rana won Nagrota, Mizo National Front leader R Lalthangliana won Dampa with a margin of 24 thousand and 562 votes respectively.

Rana, daughter of late Devender Rana managed to retain the seat for the party, beating nine other candidates. Rana is the daughter of former BJP MLA Devender Rana, who died on October 31, 2024, a week after taking oath as MLA of J-K Assembly. Rana had been a two time MLA of Nagrota. While he won the 2024 polls under the BJP ticket, he was part of the JKNC and won under their ticket in 2014. (ANI)