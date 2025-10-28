A bus carrying labourers from UP crashed into a high-tension wire and caught fire near Manoharpur village, on the outskirts of Rajasthan's Jaipur. 2 passengers died and 10 were critical; 5 of the injured were moved to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Early on Tuesday morning in the rural area near Manoharpur village, located in the Jaipur rural district of Rajasthan, a passenger bus carrying labourers came into contact with an overhead high-tension electricity line. According to police sources, the bus struck the wire, causing a massive electric current to enter the vehicle. The current then sparked a fire that rapidly engulfed the bus. The bus was transporting labourers from Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln worksite. At the time of the crash, around ten labourers were severely burned, and two died either on site or during initial treatment, according to reports. Five others were critically injured and shifted to Jaipur for specialist care.

Location and emergency response

The crash happened near the highway between Delhi and Jaipur, in the Manoharpur region. Upon hearing of the fire, local police from the Manoharpur station and fire­service teams rushed to the scene. They found the bus fully aflame. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze with the help of a fire engine. The injured were first taken to a nearby sub-district hospital and then five of the worst cases were referred to a hospital in Jaipur for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of the electric contact and the fire spread.

Cause and technical details

Preliminary reports suggest that when the bus hit the high-tension wire, the electric current passed through the vehicle's body and wiring. This caused sparks and triggered the fire. Local officials state that the bus came into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead line. The immediate cause is the electrocution from the external wire leading to ignition inside the closed bus cabin. Investigators are also analysing whether safety norms for the vehicle and the route were being followed, including whether the bus had proper clearance beneath the wires and whether the bus’s electrical systems were up to standard.

Victims and condition of injured

The bus was carrying a group of labourers, most of whom came from Uttar Pradesh. Two of them did not survive the accident. Around ten workers suffered major burns, many of which are 'severe' in nature. Of these, five people are in critical condition and have been moved to Jaipur for advanced burn treatment. The remaining injured are being treated locally. Officials are working to identify all victims and inform their families.

