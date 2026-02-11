Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari termed the 2026-27 budget a key step for a 'Viksit Rajasthan' with new announcements. It aligns with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, focusing on development, job creation, and future sectors like AI.

'Important Budget for Viksit Rajasthan'

Ahead of presenting Rajasthan's Budget for the 2026-27 financial year, State Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari arrived at the state Assembly on Wednesday and termed the document a significant step toward building a "Viksit Rajasthan."

Addressing reporters before the presentation, Kumari said the budget has been prepared with a focus on the state's people and will include several new announcements. She emphasised that it would play an important role in accelerating Rajasthan's development. "This is a very important budget for Viksit Rajasthan. This budget is for the people of the state. A lot of new announcements will be made in the budget today," Diya Kumari told reporters.

State Aligning with 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi said the state is progressing on the path of "mainstream development" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. Chaturvedi highlighted advances in infrastructure, manpower development, and science and technology, noting that the government has already created employment for nearly two lakh people. He also noted that progress is underway in key future-oriented sectors, such as education and artificial intelligence.

"Rajasthan is moving along the path of mainstream development under the leadership and mission of Viksit Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Modi across infrastructure development, manpower, and science and technology... The state government has already provided employment to nearly 2 lakh people... Furthermore, development work is progressing in the fields of education and artificial intelligence, which represent the future," he told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Diya Kumari finalised the 2026-27 budget in the presence of senior finance department officials, including Principal Secretary (Finance) Vaibhav Galaria, Secretary (Expenditure) Tina Soni, Secretary (Budget) Rajan Vishal, Secretary (Revenue) Kumarpal Gautam, and Director (Budget) Brijesh Kishore Sharma.

The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session commenced on January 28 with the Governor's address, and Wednesday marks the sixth sitting of the ongoing session.