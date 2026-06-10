Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore praised PM Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office, calling his tenure highly successful and dedicated to national progress, prosperity, security, and transformative governance.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday offered prayers at Jharkhan Mahadev Temple in Jaipur and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, describing his 12-year tenure as a period marked by development, prosperity, security and transformative governance.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said Prime Minister Modi has completed 12 years in office, amounting to 4,399 days of continuous leadership, and termed his tenure highly successful and dedicated to the nation's progress. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office, 4,399 days of continuous leadership. His tenure is highly successful, dedicated to the nation's progress, prosperity, and security," Rathore said.

Key Achievements Under PM Modi's Leadership

Highlighting key achievements under the Prime Minister's leadership, the Rajasthan BJP chief said India has made significant strides in defence production and self-reliance while ensuring that welfare benefits reach citizens directly without the involvement of middlemen. He said the government has undertaken extensive expansion of railway infrastructure and electrification projects across the country, contributing to improved connectivity and economic growth.

Rathore further noted that India was able to ensure the availability of fuel during challenging global circumstances, reflecting the government's ability to effectively manage crises and safeguard the interests of citizens.

Flagship Welfare and Development Initiatives

He also highlighted flagship welfare initiatives launched during the Modi government's tenure, including Ayushman Bharat and the PM-Kisan scheme. According to Rathore, these programmes have played an important role in extending healthcare coverage and financial assistance to millions of beneficiaries across the country.

The BJP leader said industrial growth has accelerated under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, leading to increased employment opportunities and economic expansion. He added that the government's focus on development-oriented policies has contributed to strengthening India's overall growth trajectory.

Focus on National Security

On the issue of national security, Rathore referred to surgical strikes carried out by Indian forces and said such actions reflected the government's firm stance against threats to the country's sovereignty and security (ANI)