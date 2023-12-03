Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Sachin Pilot ahead of BJP's Ajit Singh in Tonk seat

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria clinched a significant victory from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, amassing a notable margin of 111,291 votes over Namonarayan of the Indian National Congress.

Counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan's Tonk constituency that holds immense significance with key contenders like Ajit Singh Mehta from the BJP and Sachin Pilot representing the INC. Notably, the Tonk Assembly Constituency witnessed a robust 73.59 percent voter turnout in the 2023 elections.

The electoral history of Tonk saw Sachin Pilot of the Indian National Congress triumphing in 2018, securing the seat by defeating Yoonus Khan of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a substantial margin of 54,179 votes.

Tonk Assembly constituency is a crucial part of the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria clinched a significant victory from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, amassing a notable margin of 111,291 votes over Namonarayan of the Indian National Congress.

Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Tonk constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Tonk had as many as 3,15,566 registered voters. Out of these, 2,24,106 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 76.56%.

2. Winning candidate and party: Congress' Sachin Pilot emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 1,09,040 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Yoonus Khan was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 54,179 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 31.90%.

