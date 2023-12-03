Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Nathdwara constituency in Rajasthan holds immense significance with Kunwar Vishwaraj Singh Mewar from BJP and CP Joshi from INC standing as key contenders among other independent candidates. The constituency recorded a notable voter turnout of 78.58 percent during the 2023 polls.

    CP Joshi of the Indian National Congress secured the Nathdwara seat in 2018, triumphing over Mahesh Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16,940 votes.

    Situated within the Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency, Nathdwara has been a key electoral battleground. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Diya Kumari, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, clinched the Rajsamand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, securing a resounding victory with a margin of 551,916 votes, triumphing over Devkinandan (kaka) of the Indian National Congress.

    The tenure of Rajasthan's 200-member Legislative Assembly is all set to conclude on January 14, 2024.

    Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Nathdwara constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Nathdwara had 2,26,918 registered voters. Out of these, 1,73,336 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 76.39%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: Congress' CP Joshi emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 88384 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Mahesh Pratap Singh was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 16940 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 10.00%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
