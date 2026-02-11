Six people, all from the same village, were killed in a tragic head-on collision between a car and a trailer on NH-21 in Dausa, Rajasthan. All six occupants of the car succumbed to their injuries. Police have begun an investigation into the accident.

A Swift Desire car and a trailer collided head-on on Tuesday night near Kailai on National Highway-21 in the Sikandra police station area of Dausa district. All six people in the car died in the accident. Chaos ensued at the scene.

Four injured people were brought to the hospital, and four were declared dead. One died at Dausa District Hospital, and one seriously injured died during treatment in Jaipur.

Details of the Victims

According to reports, a total of six people were injured in the accident, four of whom were taken to Sikandra Hospital for treatment. Doctors there declared Lokesh, son of Govardhan Yogi, Dilkhush, son of Banwari Yogi, Manish, son of Harimohan Yogi, and Ankit, son of Lalaram Bairwa, dead. All the deceased were residents of the same village, Kalakhoh. Two individuals who were seriously injured received first aid and were referred to Dausa District Hospital. Unfortunately, Samay, the son of Ram Singh Yogi from Kalakhoh, was declared dead after examination. Another seriously injured individual, Naveen, the son of Mahesh Yogi, was transferred to Jaipur for further treatment, but he also succumbed to his injuries during that time.

Doctor Confirms Casualties

Dr. Vinod Meena, duty officer at Dausa District Hospital, stated that two injured individuals from a road accident near Kailai were brought to Dausa. One of them was declared dead, while the other was referred to Jaipur. The other was found dead upon examination, and his body has been moved to the mortuary. "One is named Samay, and the other is Naveen. Naveen is the one we referred to Jaipur.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the cause of the accident. Police kept the bodies in the mortuary and informed the families," said Dr. Vinod. Police are investigating the incident. (ANI)