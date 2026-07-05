Three people died and two were injured when an ambulance hit an Army truck near Suratgarh in Rajasthan. In another accident in the state's Dholpur district, 32 people were injured after a private bus collided head-on with a truck.

3 Killed in Ambulance-Army Truck Collision

Three people, including two women, were killed and two others injured after a private ambulance collided with an Army truck on National Highway-62 near 22 LGW village in Rajasthan's Suratgarh in the early hours of Sunday.

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According to police, the accident occurred near 22 LGW village when the ambulance reportedly rammed into the Army truck. Preliminary information suggests that the ambulance driver may have dozed off, leading to the collision.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Chak 5B village in the Hindumalkot area of Sri Ganganagar district.

Following the incident, Police from Sadar police station reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Suratgarh Trauma Centre. After primary treatment, the injured were referred to a higher medical facility.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of the Suratgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

32 Injured in Bus-Truck Crash in Dholpur

Earlier on Saturday, at least 32 people were injured after a private bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-11B in Rajasthan's Dholpur district. Eight of the injured, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bari, Shravan Jhorar said, "The accident took place on Khanpur Road near a Reliance petrol pump. Thirty-two people on the bus were injured. Following the doctors' advice, six of them have been referred elsewhere. Five were sent from here, and one person was taken to Dholpur directly from the scene of the accident."

According to the information, the bus was travelling from Dholpur to Bari when a motorcycle came in front of it near the Dhanora turn. The bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid the motorcycle, following which the vehicle collided with an approaching truck.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to Bari Hospital by ambulance. The seriously injured were later referred to Dholpur.

A crane was used to remove the damaged bus and truck from the highway and restore traffic, police said.

Hari Kishan Mangal, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Bari Hospital, said, "About 30 injured people have been brought to the hospital. Most of them are men and women; there is only one or two children. Eight patients have been referred to the district hospital due to their serious condition. The rest are currently undergoing treatment here."

One of the injured passengers, Rajveer, said the bus swerved in an attempt to avoid a motorcycle before colliding with the truck. "A truck was coming from the Bari side, and a bus was coming from Dholpur. There was a motorcycle next to it with a woman and a man. To save them, the bus swerved right in front of the truck. There was a head-on collision; the windshield broke. I was right at the front, so I know. Then I escaped through the windshield. I don't know (what happened next). The entire bus was full," he said.

Police said that further investigation is underway. (ANI)