Rajasthan: 25-year-old student found dead days after helping officials to nab principal in bribery case

Three days after assisting the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in exposing his college principal and a clerk for accepting a bribe, a 25-year-old student was found hanging at his home in Hanumangarh town late Monday night. While no suicide note was discovered, preliminary investigations suggest it was a case of suicide. Authorities have seized two mobile phones belonging to the deceased for forensic analysis. According to the police, the student’s family has not expressed suspicion toward anyone.

The incident took place in SDM Colony, Hanumangarh, where the student lived with his mother.

"Mayank's father died in an accident several years ago. His mother is a govt teacher. She went to visit her parental home Monday evening and was planning to return Tuesday morning. However, when she tried to contact Mayank over the phone, her calls went unanswered," Junction City police station SHO Laxman Singh said as quoted by TOI.

She then hurried home, accompanied by her brother.

"They found the main door of the house locked from inside. So they entered the place using another way. In the common area, they found Mayank hanging. He used a saree to hang," the SHO said.

"We are still investigating the cause of his death. For clarity, we will analyse the call records of his two phones," the officer added.

An ACB officer told TOI that Mayank was in his second year at Baba Mastnath BEd College in Hanumangarh.

"The boy lodged a complaint with the ACB, stating college principal Ramavatar was harassing him. He wanted to submit his examination form to the college to appear for his exams. However, the principal was demanding a bribe to regulate his attendance and accept the form. On Friday, we arrested the college computer operator, Karan, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on behalf of the principal," the ACB officer said.

Both Ramavatar and Karan were presented in the court and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. "Mayank had come to the ACB office Saturday. He did not appear to be under any stress," the officer said.

