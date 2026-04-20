Two people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus carrying 31 members of a family overturned near Ajmer, Rajasthan. The bus reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction and fell into a valley.
Two people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Ajmer on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The bus, which was carrying members of the same family, reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction before falling into a valley.
Police Detail Tragic Accident
Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwal said the incident occurred around midday.
SP Agarwal said, "This incident occurred around 12 to 12:15 PM. 31 people from the same family were travelling in a bus from Ajmer to Pushkar. Due to a technical malfunction, the bus lost control and fell into the valley below."
He added, "A total of 2 people died. The rest of the injured are out of danger and are receiving treatment."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)