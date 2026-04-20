Two people died and several others were injured after a passenger bus carrying 31 members of a family overturned near Ajmer, Rajasthan. The bus reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction and fell into a valley.

Two people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus overturned near Ajmer on Sunday afternoon, police said.

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The bus, which was carrying members of the same family, reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction before falling into a valley.

Police Detail Tragic Accident

Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan Agarwal said the incident occurred around midday.

SP Agarwal said, "This incident occurred around 12 to 12:15 PM. 31 people from the same family were travelling in a bus from Ajmer to Pushkar. Due to a technical malfunction, the bus lost control and fell into the valley below."

He added, "A total of 2 people died. The rest of the injured are out of danger and are receiving treatment."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)