The Punjab SC Commission has taken suo motu notice of alleged casteist remarks by Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against late Dalit leader Buta Singh. Warring has been asked to reply by Nov 6 and has since issued an unconditional apology.

SC Commission seeks report over alleged remarks

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of the language allegedly used by Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against former Union Home Minister and Dalit leader Buta Singh during an election rally in Tarn Taran in the wake of the ongoing by-election campaign.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter came to the Commission's attention through social media, where a video of the Congress leader allegedly making caste-based and racial remarks against the late Buta Singh was circulated.

Garhi said the Commission has sought a written reply from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by November 6, while the Returning Officer of Tarn Taran has also been directed to submit a report on the incident by November 4. He added that the Commission will take appropriate action after examining the responses and reports received in the matter.

Warring offers unconditional apology

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered an unconditional apology for his alleged remarks. In a post on X, he shared, "Deeply respectful of the late Sardar Buta Singh ji, who was like a father figure to me. I reiterate that I meant no disrespect to him. If my words caused any unintended hurt, I offer my sincerest and unconditional apologies."

About the Tarn Taran bypoll

The bypoll will be held on November 11, following the seat becoming vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away on June 27. The counting of votes for the bye-election is scheduled for November 14. (ANI)