MNS chief Raj Thackeray has hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for calling language-related protests a "disease." Thackeray defended linguistic identity as a right and accused the RSS of taking indirect political stances to benefit the BJP.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday strongly criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on language-related protests, asserting that linguistic and regional identities are a legitimate and enduring reality in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Love for language is a disease?': Thackeray questions Bhagwat

In a post on X, Thackeray referred to Bhagwat's statement made at an event in Mumbai on February 8, where the RSS chief reportedly said that being adamant about language and protesting for it is a "disease." Questioning the remark, Thackeray said love for one's language and region cannot be dismissed in such a manner.

८ फेब्रुवारी २०२६ रोजी मुंबईतल्या एका कार्यक्रमात सरसंघचालक श्री. मोहन भागवत यांनी, भाषेबद्दल आग्रही राहणे, त्यासाठी वेळेस आंदोलन करणे हा एक आजार आहे अशा आशयाचं विधान केलं. या कार्यक्रमाला विविध क्षेत्रातील मान्यवरांना बोलावण्यात आले होते, त्यातले काही हजर देखील होते ! परंतु… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 10, 2026 "Various dignitaries from different fields had been invited to this event, and some of them were actually present too! But I want to tell Mohanrao Bhagwat one thing: those people hadn't come out of love for you, but because of the governmental fear of Narendra Modi! Otherwise, why has no one ever shown up for such rambling sermons until now? So first, come out of the misconception that those folks had come for you! Anyway... At the root of it, the history of why linguistic state reorganization had to happen in this country--we assume Bhagwat must certainly know about that!" the post read.

"If love for language and love for one's region feels like a disease, then that disease exists in the majority of states in this country," Thackeray said, citing strong linguistic identities across states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The MNS chief alleged that resentment builds when migrants from other states reject local culture and language, adding that such tensions cannot be brushed aside as a "disease." He also questioned why similar lessons on harmony were not delivered in states that have witnessed linguistic or regional unrest in the past.

Thackeray accuses RSS of political interference for BJP

Thackeray further accused the RSS of taking indirect political positions despite claiming to be apolitical. Referring to earlier remarks by RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Mumbai's linguistic identity, Thackeray alleged that such statements were made to provoke Marathi sentiment and politically benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The Marathi person is tolerant, or rather, the rulers here are such spineless weaklings, that's why Bhagwat has the audacity. A few months ago, on the eve of elections, Bhaiyaji Joshi made a statement to the effect that Mumbai's language isn't just Marathi but also Gujarati, thereby provoking the Marathi people and trying to pamper Gujarati speakers. All this was done to indirectly benefit the BJP. At the core, why did the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which calls itself an apolitical organization, get into this mess in the first place?" he asked.

'When will you speak on other issues?': MNS chief challenges Bhagwat

"We respect the RSS's work, but that does not mean it should indulge in indirect political stances," he said, adding that the organisation should first question the government on the alleged imposition of Hindi before preaching about harmony. "And don't try to bring Hindutva into this and feed us the nectar of wisdom. I've said it many times: whenever there's an attack on Hindus, we'll do whatever we can as Hindus! It was the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena that took out a rally against the Raza Academy riots, protested against loudspeakers on mosques, and took a stand against the massive use of loudspeakers and blaring DJs during Hindu festivals that trouble citizens. Whatever is wrong is wrong--we state it emphatically. So when will you speak up, Mohanrao? The chaos that's underway across the country in the name of Hindutva--the barbaric way women are made to dance during Kanwar Yatras in North India; back in 2014, our country was 9th in beef exports, and today it's second, and the circus of cow slaughter politics that's going on, inciting people's minds through it--when will you speak on that? When will you give the government a piece of your mind against those traders?" he asked.

Reiterating his party's stand, Thackeray said the Marathi language and Marathi people remain the MNS's top priority. "Linguistic and regional identities will persist in this country, and they will persist in Maharashtra too. This is our right," he said, adding that Maharashtra would respond strongly whenever such issues arise.

Bhagwat urges vigilance against illegal infiltrators

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant and report suspected illegal infiltrators to the police, asserting that citizens should not provide them employment. Speaking at the two-day lecture series on '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already brought to light foreigners residing in the country.

He noted that while the government is responsible for detection and deportation, citizens can assist by identifying suspicious individuals and informing authorities.

Bhagwat said people could often be identified through their language and behaviour, and stressed the need for collective vigilance. The RSS chief also underlined the organisation's inclusivity, stating that anyone, including those from the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, can become the Sarsanghchalak based solely on dedication and work for the organisation.

Bhagwat backs caste-based reservations

Backing caste-based reservations, Bhagwat said they should continue "as long as needed" and urged Hindus to remain united, cautioning against political attempts to divide society on caste lines. (ANI)