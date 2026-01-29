NHAI has announced the 464-km Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor, Chhattisgarh's first 6-lane expressway. The Rs 16,491 crore project will cut travel time to 7 hours, boost the economy, and improve connectivity in tribal areas.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the 464-kilometre Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor, with 125 km of the route falling in Chhattisgarh. This will be the state's first 6-lane access-controlled economic corridor.

A Milestone for Economic Growth and Connectivity

According to an official release, the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor will emerge as a milestone not just in terms of boosting the economy, but the ambitious project will play a significant role in the protection of wildlife, promoting cultural exchange, saving fuel and reducing carbon emissions. The Rs 16,491 crore project will cut the distance between Raipur and Vishakhapatnam, reducing travel time to seven hours and giving a significant boost to business activities. It will also improve connectivity between industrial hubs in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and Vishakhapatnam Port, as well as the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

Enhanced Regional Connectivity

Connectivity to tribal and backward areas of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha will also be enhanced, the release noted. The expressway will start at Jhanki village in Raipur district, passing through Kurud, Nagari, Naharpur, and Baderajpur before entering Odisha. Completely access-controlled, it will have a design speed of 100 kmph. The Corridor will improve connectivity in tribal districts such as Dhamtari, Kanker, and Bastar, and in aspirational districts such as Bastar, Kanker and Kondagaon.

A fully access-controlled economic corridor will facilitate seamless trade by reducing distances between cities in Chhattisgarh, especially in the North-Bastar region. Thus, saving time, fuel and carbon emissions.

Wildlife Protection and Safety Measures

While developing this Economic Corridor, NHAI has constructed multiple Animal Overpasses, Animal Underpasses, and a monkey canopy to protect wildlife from road fatalities. Moreover, the release stated that to minimise the impact of road fatalities, NHAI has installed Traffic Impact Attenuators. The system will significantly reduce the impact of collision resulting in fewer casualties.

Chhattisgarh's First Road Tunnel

Notably, the corridor will feature iconic 6-lane twin-tube tunnels spanning 2.79 km, passing through the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR) eco-sensitive zone and Tiger Corridor. This will be the first road tunnel in Chhattisgarh. The tunnel has been designed to minimise ecological impact and to demonstrate sustainable infrastructure development. The construction of the tunnel will ensure rapid and unobstructed transport facilities in the hilly terrain of the Kanker and Keshkal region. This tunnel will lead to a reduction in the long route and hence will act as a boon for the iron mines of Chhattisgarh, making transportation rapid and easy, the release noted.

Pradeep Kumar Lal, Regional Officer of Raipur Regional Office-NHAI, detailed about the Traffic Impact Detonator for minimising the impact of collision, the twin tunnel (first of Chhattisgarh) and arrangements being put in place for the protection of wildlife. (ANI)