Delhi is expected to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the next two days. Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to the ongoing monsoon season has reached 75, with significant damage to infrastructure and property.

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday morning as the India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur over Delhi during the next two days. IMD Delhi in a press release stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely to occur over Delhi during next 2 days.”

IMD said that there is no large change in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours over Delhi. "The maximum temperatures were in the range of 36-37°C and the minimum temperatures are in the range of 25-29°C respectively. The minimum temperatures are near normal and maximum temperatures were near normal over Delhi. South-westerly winds prevailed with wind speed upto 15 kmph over Delhi," IMD said.

IMD said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the cumulative death toll in Himachal Pradesh's ongoing monsoon season has climbed to 75, combining 45 rain-related fatalities and 30 accidental deaths, including those from road mishaps, electrocution, and a gas explosion, according to official data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released data covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, which showed large-scale destruction across the hill state.

The seasonal damage report, covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, paints a grim picture of destruction across the hill state. A total of 288 people have been injured, and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property has pushed the estimated losses to Rs 541.09 crore. Weather-triggered events directly caused forty-five deaths. Twenty-seven additional deaths occurred in road accidents, with the highest tolls from Chamba (6) and Kullu (3).

With these, the total accidental death count rises to 30, bringing the overall death toll for the monsoon season to 75. Furthermore, thousands of hectares of horticultural and agricultural land have been damaged, although a full assessment is still underway. 10,168 animals and birds perished, including 10,000 poultry birds and 168 cattle, causing further distress in rural areas.