Delhi and surrounding areas were hit by rain, hail and gusty winds on Tuesday, prompting a red alert from the IMD. The storm brought much-needed relief from heat but disrupted traffic and outdoor activity.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail on Tuesday, offering relief from days of scorching summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning residents of potentially dangerous weather conditions.

Scroll to load tweet…

Red alert over climate-linked thunderstorm

The IMD issued the red alert around 2 PM, forecasting thunderstorms, moderate to heavy rainfall, hail, and winds reaching 50–70 kmph in isolated areas. The warning covered Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and nearby parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Scroll to load tweet…

The storm was part of a broader weather pattern often intensified by climate-driven shifts in regional monsoon behavior, experts say.

Public warned of lightning and disruptions

The IMD's advisory cautioned that intense lightning could pose a threat to life, especially in open spaces. Citizens have been urged to:

Stay indoors during the storm

Avoid using mobile phones or sheltering under trees

Unplug electrical appliances to avoid damage from lightning surges

Suspend outdoor work and seek immediate shelter

Farmers and construction workers were specifically advised to halt operations during the alert period.

Cooler weather but travel delays possible

The weather brought relief from the heat, with the maximum temperature expected to remain around 34°C, lower than recent highs.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C, which is 1.5°C above the seasonal average.

Humidity levels reached 71% by 8:30 AM, adding to the stormy feel across the capital. The weather conditions may cause flight and train delays and traffic disruptions, the IMD warned.

Earlier yellow alert upgraded

Before the red alert, Delhi was under a yellow alert through Thursday, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunder, and wind speeds up to 60 kmph.

Today’s intensification led to the alert being upgraded after storm cells rapidly developed over northwestern India.

Air quality still satisfactory

Despite the stormy weather, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 96 at 9 AM Tuesday.

This is a positive sign for residents amid the usually worsened monsoon-season pollution.

IMD urges to follow regular updates

The IMD has advised residents to check official weather bulletins and rely on credible media sources for updates. The agency is monitoring further developments and may extend the warning if conditions persist or worsen.