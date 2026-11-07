Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that 18,000 special trains facilitated travel for over two crore passengers during the festive season, with new infrastructure plans underway to manage future congestion at major stations.

Railways Strengthens Crowd Management for Festive Season

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Railways has strengthened crowd management arrangements at major railway stations and terminals to handle the heavy passenger rush during the festive season, with around 18,000 special trains operated this year to facilitate travel during Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath.

Speaking during a visit to Anand Vihar Terminal, Vaishnaw said holding areas had been established to manage the large crowds and ensure better facilities for passengers during peak travel periods. He said he had interacted with several passengers at the terminal, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, adding that the Railways was working to improve its facilities based on experiences from the previous year.

Infrastructure Improvements and Station Congestion

Highlighting the need for further improvements, the minister pointed to congestion on the foot overbridge (FOB) connecting Anand Vihar Terminal with the Delhi Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and bus stand. He said officials had been instructed to immediately conduct a survey and examine the possibility of widening the FOB or constructing a subway before the next festive season.

"There is a FOB, which brings DMRC, RRTS and Bus Stand passengers. There is a lot of crowd on that FOB. I have instructed the authorities to survey it immediately. As soon as the Diwali and Chhath season is complete, according to the preparation for next year, either the FOB should be widened, or a subway should be built," Vaishnaw said.

"I have instructed the authorities to make one of these arrangements. If anyone else has any suggestions, please do reach out to my office. We are fully committed to improving every year," he added.

Record Special Trains and Future Outlook

The minister said around 18,000 special trains had been operated this year to accommodate the additional passenger demand during the festive season, benefiting more than two crore passengers.

"This year, around 18,000 special trains have been operated. The benefits are visible. Because of special trains, many passengers can travel. In this Diwali, Pooja and Rush season, more than 2 crore passengers have been able to travel," he said.

Vaishnaw said the festive rush would continue in the coming days, with another peak expected ahead of Chhath. He noted that Dhanteras witnessed a major passenger rush on Friday, while Chhoti Diwali was another peak day on Saturday. He said passenger movement was expected to become normal on Sunday before witnessing another significant increase around three days ahead of Chhath.

The minister added that arrangements had been made at several major railway stations and terminals, including Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Shakur Basti and Anand Vihar, to manage the expected rush. Referring to passenger feedback seeking more trains, Vaishnaw said the Railway Chairman, General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers had been instructed to mobilise additional trains within a few hours during peak periods so that the maximum number of passengers could travel. He said the Railways was prepared to manage the upcoming passenger rush and had made arrangements to facilitate smooth travel during the festive season.