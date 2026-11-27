The Allahabad HC has directed the UPPSC to revise the UPPCS-2025 merit list to include high-scoring reserved category candidates in the open category. The mains and interview stages will now be conducted afresh based on the revised results.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to declare the results of the UPPCS-2025 Preliminary Examination afresh. The court directed the UPPSC to prepare a revised merit list on the basis of reservation and merit. The court ordered that candidates belonging to reserved categories who have scored more marks than the last selected candidate in the unreserved category be included in the open category. The court has also sought details of the marks obtained by candidates selected category-wise from the Commission. The Mains Examination will now be conducted afresh on the basis of the revised merit list. Candidates will be called for interviews on the basis of the new Mains Examination results. The interview process will also be conducted afresh. According to the candidates' counsel, Abhishek Shukla, the Preliminary Examination will not be held again. The revised results will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained in the examination already conducted. Candidates belonging to reserved categories had filed a petition before the High Court, alleging that despite securing higher marks, they were not given the benefit of selection under the open category. The petitioners argued that the open category is not reserved for any particular class and that candidates from all categories should be accommodated in it on the basis of merit. A total of 814 posts are to be filled through UPPCS-2025. As many as 6,26,387 candidates had applied for the Preliminary Examination, while 2,65,270 candidates appeared in the examination. On the basis of the Preliminary Examination, 11,727 candidates were declared successful for the Mains Examination. A total of 10,284 candidates appeared in the Mains Examination, out of whom 2,297 candidates were declared successful for the interview. A single-judge bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam pronounced the order on the petition filed by candidates belonging to reserved categories. With the revised merit list, the entire selection process for UPPCS-2025 will now proceed afresh. (ANI)