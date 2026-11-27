Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh slammed Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent on the state's drug and law issues. He further alleged that the Women’s Reservation Bill is being used as a cover to push a controversial delimitation agenda.

Chandigarh [India] November 27 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh has launched a sharp attack against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing Arvind Kejriwal of remaining silent on the alleged drug menace and the law and order situation in the state. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Singh expressed disappointment over the political messaging during rallies by AAP, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

"I was deeply disappointed by the rallies held by the Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Aam Aadmi Party. Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal didn’t utter a single word about the claims they used to make: that they had eradicated the drug menace, improved law and order, put an end to illegal mining, and brought the budget into a surplus. They used to boast about all these things. This is unfortunate; they chose to highlight the benefits or concessions provided to certain groups," Singh said.

"The Congress party has also provided such support in the past and will continue to do so in the future. But never before has anyone presented the brand of Punjab in such a manner, parading the beneficiaries, whether they are women or others, on a public stage," he further stated. The Congress leader's remarks came after AAP's ‘Khushhal Punjab Rally’ in Moga on Thursday, on the party's foundation day.

Pargat Singh also weighed in on national legislative developments, alleging that the Women’s Reservation Bill is being utilised as a cover for a broader redistricting agenda through delimitation. "As for the Women’s Reservation Bill, it is merely a smokescreen; the real agenda is the Delimitation Bill. They are using this as a pretext to push through a delimitation process that will prove highly detrimental to the nation," Singh alleged. He added, "It will cause significant long-term damage to our political landscape and, ultimately, result in profound harm to the country as a whole."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings, but the announcement has triggered political debate over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the implementation of women's reservation. The central question ahead of the session is whether the NDA can secure the required numbers through additional support or benefit from a reduced voting threshold if some Opposition MPs abstain. (ANI)