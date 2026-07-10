Investigating Officer submitted evidence against three accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case to Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court. Four accused are in custody, while the SIT continues its probe into the alleged embezzlement.

Investigation Update: Evidence Submitted

Investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari on Friday submitted to Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court evidence and documents collected during the remand period for three accused in connection with the Ram Mandir alleged donation theft case, according to sources.

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Previously, the court had granted a 40-hour remand of accused Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. So far, four accused have been remanded in custody.

The Investigating Officer handed over the recovered items to the special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Rajat Verma. According to sources, interrogation of Ramashankar Mishra (alias Tinnu), Manish Yadav, Ram Shankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava is yet to be conducted. Sources further said that the Investigating Officer, Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, also approached the Anti-Corruption Court to seek approval for the remand of the remaining accused.

Temple Footfall Unaffected, Says Priest

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Shri Ram Lalla's priest Santosh Tiwari said there has been no change in the number of devotees visiting the Ram Temple despite the alleged embezzlement of donations and the resignation of certain Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members.

He said the incident has had no impact on the temple's day-to-day functioning or the footfall of devotees. Tiwari said only the Trust members are authorised to provide details regarding the donations received in the donation boxes and that the priests have no role in the process. "Only the Trust members can provide details regarding the donations received in the donation box; we have no involvement with that aspect," he said.

He maintained that the devotion of Ram bhakts remains unchanged, with the temple continuing to witness large crowds and chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoing across the premises.

Legal and Political Ramifications

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on July 13.

On Thursday, following the grant of police remand, Ayodhya Police took accused Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey from Ayodhya Jail for custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation. The alleged embezzlement has sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe.

While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders have sought accountability from the state government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple. A preliminary report submitted by the SIT to the Uttar Pradesh government has found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. (ANI)