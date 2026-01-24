Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed stirred controversy, alleging a lack of internal democracy in the party and claiming Rahul Gandhi wants to oust senior leaders. The BJP seized on the remarks, calling it an 'internal revolt' against the Gandhis.

'Rahul Gandhi is uncomfortable with veteran leaders'

Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed stirred a controversy on Saturday, alleging that there's "no internal democracy" in Congress and Rahul Gandhi wants to "throw out" the senior leadership of the party. The former Union Minister lashed out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming the latter is "uncomfortable" in collaborating with popular, veteran leaders.

"There are many leaders in Congress who have been politicians long before Rahul Gandhi became one. The day Rahul Gandhi ji won his first election, I won my fifth election. I believe he is uncomfortable sitting with those who don't think of him as their boss. I have felt this for a long time, but when you stay in party you don't say such things," Ahmad told ANI.

He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi has a sense of superiority because of his Nehru-Gandhi lineage. Ahmed also alleged, "There is no internal democracy in the Congress party...In the Congress party, whatever Rahul Gandhi says is final."

He further added that Gandhi had kept the youth Congress and NSUI together to "throw out" the senior leadership. "Rahul Gandhi has kept the youth Congress and NSUI together as he wants to throw the senior established leaders out of the Congress party and replace them with leaders of the youth Congress and those who speak well of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

The former leader said that many Congress leaders who are "disappointed" do not raise their voices because they want to secure their next generation's future in the party. "There are many leaders in Congress who are disappointed, but their next generation has joined Congress. So they are in Congress even after facing humiliation," he said.

BJP claims 'massive internal revolt'

Taking advantage of Ahmad's remarks, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress, with party leader Pradeep Bhandari claiming that this is the "start of a massive internal revolt" against the Gandhi-Vadra family.

Speaking with ANI, Pradeep Bhandari said, "This is the start of a massive internal revolt inside the Congress party against the Gandhi-Vadra family...The Congress party has become an anti-national party in the eyes of the public...There is no 'vote chori' which is taking place, the Congress today is branded as an anti-national party in the minds of the people of the nation."

BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. "A very senior leader, who was also a minister, Shakeel Ahmed, says that Rahul Gandhi is the most cowardly and immature person, and that Rahul Gandhi doesn't like anyone who doesn't treat him like a boss. That's why he sidelined many senior leaders who worked with Sonia Gandhi. He sidelines anyone who talks about the national interest or the party's interest," he said.

"Whether it's Shakeel Ahmed, Tariq Anwar, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, or Kumari Selja, all of them are saying that they lost not because of vote rigging, but because of internal weaknesses. But Rahul Gandhi, to save himself, repeatedly blames the Election Commission," he added.

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said, "Shakeel Ahmad has revealed the real face of Rahul Gandhi by revealing that he is one of the most insecure and coward leader."

Congress leaders react

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj said that the party is suffering due to leaders like Shakeel Ahmad, who "don't have the guts to speak against the BJP," while backing the idea that the party should have a young leadership.

"New leaders should be given important positions in the party...Leaders who don't enjoy public support and don't have the guts to speak against the BJP, we are suffering due to these kinds of leaders," he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor refused to react to Shakeel Ahmad's statements. I cannot comment on everybody else's statements. I think if Shakeel Sahab has said this, talk to him. He can speak for himself...I do not think it's appropriate for me to discuss any of these issues in public," he said. (ANI)