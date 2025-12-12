The first rape case against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil is now with the State Crime Branch. AIG G Poonguzhali will head the probe into both rape cases against him. The MLA is currently absconding but has an arrest stay.

The investigation into the first alleged rape case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been handed over to the State Police Crime Branch team as per an order. A special team led by Assistant Inspector General G Poonguzhali will now probe the case.

The case was previously investigated by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner. With the handover, both rape cases registered against the expelled Congress MLA will now be under the supervision of AIG Poonguzhali. She was already heading the inquiry into the second rape case. Officials said the move aims to bring all emerging complaints under a single SIT if more survivors come forward.

CM says more revelations possible

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that there were possibility of "more serious revelations" emerging in the case involving Mamkootathil. Addressing reporters after casting his vote yesterday in Kannur, the Kerala Chief Minister said several women were still afraid to come forward with their experiences.

Mamkootathil also cast his vote yesterday in the local body elections at a school in Kunnathurmedu. He is currently facing multiple sexual assault allegations, with two cases registered against him.

Details of the allegations

The first case was filed by a woman accusing the MLA of alleged rape and coercion to terminate pregnancy in 2024. This was followed by a second complaint from another woman who alleged sexual assault after he promised to marry her.

In her complaint, the woman alleges that Mankootathil called her to a homestay on the pretext of marriage and then raped her. She states that Mankootathil "brutally assaulted" her and even pressured her to conceive. The survivor also claims she did not file a police case earlier out of fear.

The complaint also accuses Mankootathil and his associate Fenni Nainan of driving her to the homestay and forcibly committing the assault.

Legal proceedings and charges

Police have registered a case against MLA Mamkootathil based on a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault, rape on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion. The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

While he is absconding, the Kerala High Court on December 6 stayed his arrest. The bench of Justice K Babu considered the MLA's anticipatory bail plea and directed that detailed arguments would be heard. The matter is scheduled to be taken up again on December 15.

Mamkootathil had approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court had rejected Mamkootathil's request for anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case.

Specific charges filed

The case registered against him includes eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman. It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content.

The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

Congress expels MLA

The Congress initially suspended and then expelled the MLA from the party over the allegations. (ANI)