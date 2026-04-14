A decision on Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections will be announced in 2-3 days, said Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar. Rahul is expected to campaign with CM MK Stalin, along with Priyanka Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar said that a decision on the visit of Rahul Gandhi to campaign for the Assembly elections in the state will be announced within the next two to three days.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, he said that Rahul Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is expected to take part in the election campaign in Tamil Nadu. He said that added that an official announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi's visit to Tamil Nadu will be made soon, and that Priyanka Gandhi will also participate in the campaign.

Congress Campaign Strategy and Preparations

Chodankar added that Congress has appointed in-charges for 28 constituencies, and also for all 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. He further said that Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are expected to campaign together. "Rahul Gandhi will come and campaign for Tamil Nadu elections, all our leaders will come... All our leaders will start campaigning when the campaigning becomes very aggressive. We have already appointed party cadres and formed special committees in all 234 Assembly constituencies so that we can help all the allied parties' candidates with whatever forces we have in each Assembly constituency..." he added.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Puducherry, Chodankar said the Congress leader could not share the stage with Stalin due to the latter's prior public meeting commitments in Tamil Nadu. He also noted that Rahul Gandhi has already campaigned in three states and is keen to visit Tamil Nadu. However, due to the ongoing Parliament session, the dates are yet to be finalised.

"Congress is working fully to secure victory in 28 constituencies and will also strive for the success of alliance candidates," he said. He reiterated that the announcement regarding Rahul Gandhi's visit will be made within the next two to three days.

Tamil Nadu Election Details

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Kolathur, MK Stalin, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Vellore. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)